Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics, wolverine

Slice and Dice with Iron Studios New Marvel Comics Wolverine Statue

Iron Studios' Wolverine Infinity Gauntlet Diorama — BDS Art Scale 1/10 — captures Logan in his classic yellow-and-brown suit; pre-orders are now live.

Article Summary Iron Studios adds Wolverine to its Marvel Comics Infinity Gauntlet Diorama line with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue.

This Wolverine statue features Logan in his classic yellow-and-brown suit, claws out, in a dynamic attack pose.

Standing just over 10 inches tall, Wolverine includes a battle-ruined base with a crumbling Death statue.

Wolverine pre-orders are live now at Iron Studios for $249.99, joining other connected Marvel Infinity Diorama pieces.

Iron Studios is back with a brand-new Infinity Gauntlet Diorama 1/10-scale statue. This wave of statues has gone on for a few years now, bringing iconic Marvel Comics heroes and villains together for the ultimate battle. A lot of iconic heroes have already arrived, including Captain America, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, and so much more. Now, it looks like an iconic X-Men character is joining the collection, as Iron Studios has unveiled its brand-new Wolverine statue.

This version of Logan is featured in his classic Marvel Comics yellow and brown suit from the John Bryne era. Coming in at just over 10 inches tall, the Wolverine you know and love is beautifully sculpted in his classic suit, with his claws popped and ready for action. He is displayed on a battle-ruined diorama showcasing a statue of Death crumbling at his feet. The statue is beautifully crafted and will seamlessly fit in with some of Iron Studios' other Marvel Comics Infinity Diorama 1/10 statues. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $249.99.

Wolverine – Infinity Gauntlet Diorama – BDS Art Scale 1/10

"Ferocious, relentless, and driven by pure instinct, Marvel's most iconic mutant leaps into combat in an epic battle against the Mad Titan! The Wolverine – Infinity Gauntlet Diorama – BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios captures Logan in a fierce, dynamic attack pose, featuring his Adamantium claws unsheathed as he joins the cosmic stand inspired by the legendary The Infinity Gauntlet storyline."

"Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this statue displays Wolverine in his classic yellow-and-brown suit, showcasing defined musculature, realistic fabric folds, and a battle-damaged aesthetic. Positioned on a diorama base that connects seamlessly with other statues from the Infinity Gauntlet collection, it offers an extraordinary level of craftsmanship designed to be a centerpiece for Marvel collectors."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!