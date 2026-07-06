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Soda Pop Jinu in The Daily LITG, for the 6th of July 2026

KPop Demon Hunters dolls get a Soda Pop Jinu in The Daily LITG, for the 6th of July 2026... and maybe forever

Article Summary Soda Pop Jinu tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the Daily LITG roundup of the most-read stories for July 6, 2026.

KPop Demon Hunters dominates the chart, with Mattel reveals, Saja Boys news, and SDCC 2026 collectibles buzz.

The Daily LITG also spotlights fresh comics coverage, including PrintWatch and a G.I. Joe x Tomb Raider scoop.

Seven years of LITG history return, alongside today’s comic book birthdays and links to more Bleeding Cool coverage.

Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Boys

LITG two years ago, Daryl For Six Years

LITG three years ago, Never Ask Willa Her Age

There is such a thing as free Willa.

LITG four years ago, Walking Dead Ends

LITG five years ago, Bosch Spinoff

LITG six years ago, The Last Of Us Part 2

It was all about The Last Of Us Part 2 cast getting defended from online abuse by Naughty Dog.

LITG, seven years ago.

Oh, look, more gamers being arseholes.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

John Byrne , creator of Next Men, Danger Unlimited, Alpha Flight, writer/artist on X-Men, Namor, Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, Wonder Woman, and much more.

, creator of Next Men, Danger Unlimited, Alpha Flight, writer/artist on X-Men, Namor, Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, Wonder Woman, and much more. Eric Fein , writer/editor for Marvel Comics on Spider-Man.

, writer/editor for Marvel Comics on Spider-Man. Michael Tierney , creator of Wild Stars, owner of The Comic Book Store, and Collector's Edition in Little Rock.

, creator of Wild Stars, owner of The Comic Book Store, and Collector's Edition in Little Rock. Katherine Collins , cartoonist, creator of Neil The Horse.

, cartoonist, creator of Neil The Horse. Tony Franco , cartoonist on Marvel Star Line, creator of Liberteria strip.

, cartoonist on Marvel Star Line, creator of Liberteria strip. Christy Marx , creator of Sisterhood of Steel, writer on Conan, Red Sonja, and Elfquest.

, creator of Sisterhood of Steel, writer on Conan, Red Sonja, and Elfquest. Joe Zabel , artist on American Splendor.

, artist on American Splendor. Chuck Fiala , artist on Stanley And His Monster, Bugs Bunny, Cool World, Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters.

, artist on Stanley And His Monster, Bugs Bunny, Cool World, Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters. Stan Timmons , artist on Alien Nation.

, artist on Alien Nation. Louis Paradis , comics creator on Titanic, Sextant, Bambou, Jet.

, comics creator on Titanic, Sextant, Bambou, Jet. Terry Mayo , writer and creator of The Wicked Righteous.

, writer and creator of The Wicked Righteous. Lance Roger Axt, creator of Titanium Rain.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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