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Soda Pop Jinu in The Daily LITG, for the 6th of July 2026

KPop Demon Hunters dolls get a Soda Pop Jinu in The Daily LITG, for the 6th of July 2026... and maybe forever

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Article Summary

  • Soda Pop Jinu tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the Daily LITG roundup of the most-read stories for July 6, 2026.
  • KPop Demon Hunters dominates the chart, with Mattel reveals, Saja Boys news, and SDCC 2026 collectibles buzz.
  • The Daily LITG also spotlights fresh comics coverage, including PrintWatch and a G.I. Joe x Tomb Raider scoop.
  • Seven years of LITG history return, alongside today’s comic book birthdays and links to more Bleeding Cool coverage.

Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Soda Pop Jinu in The Daily LITG, for the 6th of July 2026
Credit: Mattel

KPop Demon Hunters and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters Figure Coming Soon from Mattel
  2. Bring Some Romance to Your Growing KPop Demon Hunters Collection
  3. Mattel Unveils New KPop Demon Hunters "Soda Pop" Baby Figure
  4. Saja Boys Abby Gets New KPop Demon Hunters Figure from Mattel
  5. DC Debuts In Absolute Batman #22 And Absolute Catwoman #2 (Spoilers)
  6. Mattel Brings KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" to SDCC 2026
  7. The Saja Boys Arrive at Mattel with Mystery from KPop Demon Hunters
  8. HYTE Releases New 30th Anniversary Persona Accessories
  9. The Ultimate Universe Finale Page That Removed Steve Ditko's Name
  10. RTD Addresses Doctor Who Departure: "Time to Move On, That's All"

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Boys

the boys
Image: Prime Video
  1. Jensen Ackles Offers Perfect Response to Daughter Watching The Boys
  2. Doctor Who Future Might Just Depend on What Happens on July 31st
  3. Jim Shooter And His Rule About Gay People In Comics
  4. Gossip About Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez (Spoilers)
  5. Charmed: Milano "Heartbroken" Over McMahon's Passing; More Tributes
  6. Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 Preview: Supersized Showdown
  7. As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
  8. Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins He-Man Revealed
  9. Charmed Stars Combs, McGowan, Krause Pay Tribute to Julian McMahon
  10. The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Mole Man is Paul Walter Hauser
  11. Glenn Fabry & Simon Furman Into London Film And Comic Con Hall Of Fame
  12. Bruce Dickinson Mandrake Project Arrives At London Film And Comic Con
  13. From One Side Of London Film And Comic Con 2025 To The Other In Video
  14. JD Amato And Sophie Morse's The Endless Game From Simon & Schuster
  15. Sydney Chavan Sells Rights To Her 'Out Of The Woods' Graphic Novel
  16. Just Got To London Film And Comic Con For The 5th Of July, 2025

LITG two years ago, Daryl For Six Years

London Film And Comic Con 2024

  1. The Walking Dead: "Maybe Six or Seven More Years" as Daryl: Reedus
  2. X-Factor #1, NYX #1 & X-Force #1 Previews For X-Men From The Ashes
  3. Eve L Ewing Talks Kate Pryde, Emma Frost And Exceptional X-Men #1
  4. Inside Out 2 Gets Graphic Novels And A Sequel
  5. The Boys Season 4: So About Those "Hilarious" Hughie/Tek Knight Scenes
  6. Jed MacKay Talks X-Men #1 As Scavengers And Refugees… Out Next Week
  7. Captain America: Brave New World & New Image Has Been Released
  8. DC Comics Expands Finest And Compact Graphic Novel Lines Into 2025
  9. Wolverine #1 From Marvel Comics, Now Including Nightcrawler
  10. A Low-Res Look at Aliens Vs Avengers by Jonathan Hickman & Esad Ribić
  11. Matt Baker's St. John Era and the Crime Reporter Switch, at Auction
  12. Shelly Bond Inducted Into The London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame
  13. Meeting The Comic Zone Guests Of London Film And Comic Con 2024
  14. Frazer Irving Promises Gutsville Will Be Finished This Year
  15. Stephanie Phillips Talks About Keeping Her Phoenix, Jean Grey, Cosmic
  16. That Was The General Election, Wandering Round Westminster At 2am
  17. Off To London Film And Comic Con for The Daily LITG, 5th of July 2024

LITG three years ago, Never Ask Willa Her Age

There is such a thing as free Willa.

justified
Image: FX Networks
  1. Justified: Natalie Zea on Willa's "City Primeval" Age Not Adding Up
  2. After X-Men's Fall Of X? The Rise Of The Powers Of X? (XSpoilers)
  3. Superman's Boyfriend Of Two Worlds (Superman & Steelworks Spoilers)
  4. Spider-Boy's True Nature Gets A New Wrinkle (Spider-Man #10 Spoilers)
  5. What Will Al Ewing & Martín Cóccolo's Immortal Thor Bring To Marvel?
  6. Stephen A. Smith on ESPN Layoffs, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson
  7. SNL Sketch Performance From Mike Myers Still Impresses Alec Baldwin
  8. The Price of Saving President Joe Biden From Hell In Daredevil #13
  9. Venom's Webbing, Confirmed To Be His Own Poop
  10. Witchcraft #5 and its Pre-Code Horror Kelly Freas Cover, at Auction
  11. Yen Press Announces 16 New Titles including More Bungo Stray Dogs
  12. London Film & Comic Con Comic Zone Hall of Fame Held This Weekend
  13. DC Deck-Building Justice League Dark Game Gets a Flashpoint Extension
  14. The Beyond #2 Awakens The Vampire with Warren Kremer Cover, at Auction
  15. Stan Lee Made the Case For Horror Comics in 1953, Menace #7 at Auction
  16. Misty Knight Knows How To Make Captain America A Proper Cup Of Tea
  17. DC Drops Knight Terrors: Batman as Day & Date Digital
  18. The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E03
  19. Superman's Boyfriend Of Two Worlds- The Daily LITG, 5th of July, 2023

LITG four years ago, Walking Dead Ends

the walking dead
Image: Screencaps
  1. With The Walking Dead Wrapping Up Its Run, Where's All The Hype?
  2. Star Trek: Picard Star Sir Patrick Stewart Shares Impactful Fan Letter
  3. Tonight Is Ledyba Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022
  4. Black Adam Wants His Successor To Be Called White Adam (Spoilers)
  5. SCOOP: Marvel To Launch "Sabretooth & The Exiles" Later This Year
  6. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In July 2022
  7. All The Captain Americas For 4th Of July (Ish) – Avengers Spoilers
  8. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01 Finale Images, Preview Released
  9. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In July 2022
  10. Stranger Things 5: Duffer Brothers Aiming for 8 Episodes/10 Hours
  11. Marvel's Golden Age Miss America Comics #1 in High Grade, at Auction
  12. DC Comics' First Superhero, Dr. Occult in More Fun Comics, at Auction
  13. Maia Kobabe's Legal Response To Gender Queer Obscenity Lawsuit
  14. Americans & Scots Know "Squirrel Girl" Rhymes, They Just Disagree How
  15. Marvel Comics Classic Kull, Conan and Red Sonja, Up for Auction
  16. The Weird Horror of Paul Gattuso's Red Seal Comics Covers, at Auction
  17. The Return Of Miles Thor-ales In What If: Miles Morales #5 (Spoilers)
  18. Rocketman and Rocketgirl in the Rare Scoop Comics #3, Up for Auction
  19. Alex Schomburg's Torch Cover on Marvel Mystery Comics #56, at Auction
  20. DC Comics' Monkey Prince #7 Will Return In October
  21. Resident Evil Infinite Darkness in TokyoPop's September 2022 Solicits
  22. The Boys Vs Supernatural in Daily LITG 4th July 2022

LITG five years ago, Bosch Spinoff

Bosch Spinoff From an Amazon Spinoff in The Daily LITG, 6th July 2021
Bosch screencap – Daily LITG
  1. Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series
  2. The Four Formes Of Deoxys: Pokémon GO Spotlight
  3. American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 E01 Title Confirmed
  4. Seinfeld Returns Once Again With LEGO's Newest Ideas Set
  5. Happy 4th of July from Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two
  6. DC Comics Creators Discuss The New 52, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
  7. Gilmore Girls: Keiko Agama On Off-Set Relationship with Alexis Bledel
  8. Time for Another Relaunch Already? X-Men #1 [Preview]
  9. GI Joe Collectors: The New Basic Figures From Hasbro Are A Mixed Bag
  10. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Shares Favorite Things About Tonight's Ep
  11. Little Red CRVT: Thoughts On MPLS Sound
  12. Some Thoughts On Count From Ibrahim Moustafa and Humanoids
  13. As Comic-Cons Start To Ramp Up, Comics Creators Discuss #Barcon
  14. TikTok Star Alex Aster Sells Lightlark Graphic Novel in 6-Figure Deal
  15. Is Magneto's Helmet The Murder Weapon? Prime Suspect?
  16. Andy Mangels, Two Inches Away From Being Shot And Killed Last Night
  17. First Look at Peach Momoko's Demon Days: Cursed Web #1
  18. Orbital Comics Gallery Opening Event In London's West End – Photos
  19. The Return Of Phenix/Sibila From Witchblade In Hexagon's July Comics
  20. Gosh Comics Suspends European Sales Over Brexit Customs Issues
  21. What Lovecraft Country S2 Would Have Been- Daily LITG, 5th July 2021
  22. Shawn Pryor and Courtney Hahn Sell Fast Break Graphic Novel To FSG

LITG six years ago, The Last Of Us Part 2

It was all about The Last Of Us Part 2 cast getting defended from online abuse by Naughty Dog.

  1. Naughty Dog Condemns Fan Harassment Towards Cast & Crew
  2. Booker T Wants a Tessa Blanchard, Charlotte Flair, Brooke Hogan 3-Way
  3. The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
  4. DC Comics Ask What Readers Thought Of Supergirl Finale…
  5. Summer Vibes: The Best Looks From the Marvel Swimsuit Issues
  6. The New NECA Rhino Alien Figure is Terrifyingly Awesome
  7. James Bond is Really A Horrible Guy, According to The Novels
  8. Toy Takeover: Jurassic Park: Chaos Effect Card Back Dinos by Kenner
  9. Lucifer Star D.B. Woodside Returning for Season 6, Will Direct
  10. Why Empyre Is Spelled With a Y – And Four Other Major Spoilers

LITG, seven years ago.

Oh, look, more gamers being arseholes.

  1. "Smash Bros." Community Harasses A 15-Year-Old Girl For Beating a Pro
  2. "The Nevers": Joss Whedon Signals Start on Upcoming HBO Sci-Fi Drama
  3. The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
  4. "The Walking Dead": AMC Issues Statement on Comic Book Ending
  5. As DC Knocks Back MAD Magazine, Marvel Revives CRAZY
  6. Doom Slayer Figure Fully Revealed by McFarlane Toys

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

  • John Byrne, creator of Next Men, Danger Unlimited, Alpha Flight, writer/artist on X-Men, Namor, Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, Wonder Woman, and much more.
  • Eric Fein, writer/editor for Marvel Comics on Spider-Man.
  • Michael Tierney, creator of Wild Stars, owner of The Comic Book Store, and Collector's Edition in Little Rock.
  • Katherine Collins, cartoonist, creator of Neil The Horse.
  • Tony Franco, cartoonist on Marvel Star Line, creator of Liberteria strip.
  • Christy Marx, creator of Sisterhood of Steel, writer on Conan, Red Sonja, and Elfquest.
  • Joe Zabel, artist on American Splendor.
  • Chuck Fiala, artist on Stanley And His Monster, Bugs Bunny, Cool World, Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters.
  • Stan Timmons, artist on Alien Nation.
  • Louis Paradis, comics creator on Titanic, Sextant, Bambou, Jet.
  • Terry Mayo, writer and creator of The Wicked Righteous.
  • Lance Roger Axt, creator of Titanium Rain.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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