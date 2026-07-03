Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, mattel

Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters Figure Coming Soon from Mattel

Mattel debuts a new KPop Demon Hunters action figure inspired by the Saja Boys — the Jinu “Soda Pop” figure.

Article Summary Mattel expands KPOP Demon Hunters with a 6.5-inch Jinu figure inspired by the Saja Boys’ Soda Pop stage look.

KPOP Demon Hunters Jinu features detailed sculpting, multiple articulation points, and two interchangeable demon face plates.

Accessories include three pairs of hands, sunglasses, microphone, Soda Pop can, Voice Juice pouch, and display base.

Pre-orders are live now for $22.99, with the KPOP Demon Hunters Saja Boys Jinu figure set for July 2026 release.

KPop Demon Hunters continues its anniversary collectible rollout as Mattel moves onto its Saja Boys lineup with the group's commanding frontman stepping into the spotlight. Move over HUNTR/X, the Saja Boys are taking center stage, and now all eyes are on Jinu, the heartthrob with a dark side. Cool, composed, and always in control, Jinu leads every performance with precision and magnetic confidence. His flawless stage presence helps their plan to seduce audiences worldwide. However, beneath this polished idol lies a dangerous supernatural secret tied to the Saja Boys' mysterious mission. Mattel is now bringing KPop Demon Hunters Jinu to life with a brand new set of 6.5" action figures that are ready to steal your soul!

This new KPop Demon Hunters action figure brings Jinu's signature Soda Pop stage look to life with detailed sculpting and multiple points of articulation for dynamic posing. Jinu includes two interchangeable demon face plates and three pairs of hands for a wide range of expressive posing options. He also comes equipped with accessories such as his stylish sunglasses and microphone, along with themed items including a Saja Boys Soda Pop can, Healer Han's Voice Juice pouch, and a display base to complete the presentation. Pre-orders are already live for $22.99 with a July 2026 release date.

KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys Jinu "Soda Pop" Action Figure

"From Mattel comes the Jinu action figure from the popular animated film, KPop Demon Hunters! This 6.5-inch figure is highly detailed and has multiple points of articulation. Add this Jinu figure to your collection! Other figures shown not included (sold separately)."

Product Features

6.5 inches (16.51cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the KPop Demon Hunters franchise

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Box Contents

Jinu figure

2 Face plates

3 Pairs of hands

Sunglasses

Microphone

Saja Boys soda pop can

Healer Han's voice juice pouch

Figure base

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