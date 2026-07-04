Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, 4th July 2026
Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, for the 4th July 2026
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with Soda Pop Jinu topping the site’s biggest stories.
- Trending alongside KPop Demon Hunters: Jeff Lemire’s JSA exit, X-Men relaunch rumours, and Batman delays.
- Daily LITG also rounds up recent Bleeding Cool coverage, from Frank Miller chatter to tributes for Katharine T. Carroll.
- The archive looks back across seven years of LITG hits, plus today’s comic book birthdays and newsletter signup.
Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters Figure Coming Soon from Mattel
- Justice Society Of America Writer Jeff Lemire Quits With JSA #24
- Are We Getting A Big X-Men Relaunch In December 2026?
- Mattel Brings KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" to SDCC 2026
- Mark Brooks, Jock, Andy Kubert, Absolute Batman And CoverGate
- Official: Absolute Batman #24 Will Be Two Weeks Late
- Mattel Debuts SDCC 2026 Monster High Skullector Lagoona Blue Doll
- Bring Some Romance to Your Growing KPop Demon Hunters Collection
- Mattel Celebrates Jurassic Park III with SDCC Exclusive Velociraptor
- Judge Dredd Defeated By Brexit With EU 2000AD Subscriptions Surcharges
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Stonewall's Own Edition Of The Black Mirror San Junipero Graphic Novel
- London, New York, LA, Austin, Everyone Talk About Frank Miller
- Katharine T. Carroll, Titan Comics Publicity Director, Dies At 68
- KPop Demon Hunters "Ramyeon Scene" in The Daily LITG, 3rd July 2026
LITG one year ago, The Bones Reunion
- Bones Reunion Set for August: David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel & More
- DC Comics Revives Justice League Quarterly Starting With Dark Tomorrow
- Jim Shooter And His Comic Book Rule About Roller Skates
- Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins He-Man Revealed
- Marvel Drops Its October 2025 Solicits For One World Under Doom
- As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
- Details On The "Blind As A Bat" Bagged Foil Variants To Batman #1
- Marvel Launches Age Of Revelation For Apocalypse's Heir, Doug Ramsey
- A Zenith Return For 2000AD With Steve Yeowell And Red Dragon
- Rick and Morty Want Answers From James Gunn, WBD: S08E07 Cold Open
- As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
- Benjamin Zephaniah's Windrush Child Gets A Graphic Novel Adaptation
- PrintWatch: Exquisite TMNT/MMPR GI Joe Ultimate Hellfire Vigils & More
- Zicky: Wrath of the Rat King in SHP's September 2025 Solicits
- The Bones Reunion in The Daily LITG, for the 3rd of July, 2025
LITG two years ago, JSA Vs LOSH
- Justice Society Of America & The Legion Of Super Heroes? (Spoilers)
- Absolute Power #1 & Batman #150 Reveal Amanda Waller's Hand (Spoilers)
- Beast Kingdom Reveals Limited Edition SDCC 24' Batman Returns Figure
- The C-Word Comes To Marvel Comics' Blood Hunters #3 Today
- Two Days To The British General Election – Anyone Fancy A Quick One?
- Another Eventuality Question From Dylan Brock in Venom #35 (Spoilers)
- Batman: Caped Crusader "More Like 'Week Two'": Bruce Timm Talks Series
- JSA Vs LoSH in The Daily LITG, 3rd of July 2024
- Terminator Zero Key Art Poster, Olyphant's "Creepy Fish Man" & More
- Alien: Ridley Scott Wasn't Even Asked To Direct The Sequels
- Matt Baker's Kid Kane and the Mystery of Atomic Comics #4, at Auction
- Tokyopop Releases Panels and Exclusives Anime Expo 2024
- Swipe File: Poison Ivy And Scarlet Witch (Spoilers)
- Wolverine Is The Last Nova in Marvel's Conquest 2099 #1 in October
- Comic Book Readers Asked To Vote For GI Joe Or For Cobra?
- Matt Baker Art Begins on Sheena in Jumbo Comics #69, Up for Auction
- Marvel Confirms Joe Kelly on Amazing Spider-Man for 10 Issues at Least
- Rodney Barnes & Stevan Subic's Batman: Full Moon From DC in October
- Savage Dragon Delivers Marvel's Judgment Day On Alex Jones (Spoilers)
- Blood Hunt Brings Hellcow, Bats & Kuchsake-onna To Fight (Spoilers)
- One Day To The British General Election – A Junior House Of Commons?
LITG three years ago, Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy
- Oregon Comic Store Gatekeeps Customers Over T-Shirt Knowledge (Update)
- Jessica Chen, Leaving DC – And Leaving Comics?
- Penguin Random House Accidentally Leak Comics Shops Ordering Data
- Superman's Boyfriend Of Two Worlds (Superman & Steelworks Spoilers)
- Fanboy Rampage: Erik Larsen Vs Roy Thomas
- Beast Kingdom Debuts New Disney 100 Art Letters Statue Set
- Hasbro Unveils Transformers x G.I. Joe Set with Soundwave/Zartan
- Fear the Walking Dead Cast Honors Lennie James in New Tribute Video
- Local Man Crosses Over With WildCATS Then Returns to Shattered Image
- Who Wakes, Who Sleeps And Who Dreams In Knight Terrors? (Spoilers)
- Stephen Wacker Quits 3W3M, Molly Mahan, Rob Levin & Hank Kanalz Join
- Marvel Announces Its Big Panels For San Diego Comic-Con 2023
- Yen Audio to Adapt Goblin Slayer and 4 Other Series into Audiobooks
- Stranger Things X TMNT For IDW San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Exclusives
- Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, 3 Other Webcomics Coming from Ize Press
- The San Diego Comic-Con Oral History Panel That Won't Be
- Eldon's Copy of Charles Biro's Crime Does Not Pay #33, up for Auction
- A Look Inside Jillian Tamaki and Mariko Tamaki's Roaming Graphic Novel
- Michael Lomon Wins £2500 Caliburn Prize As Unpublished Comics Creator
- Mars Lauderbaugh Sells 17-Year-Old Witch Graphic Novel, Hollow Magic
- Underworld Grave Robbers in Bill Everett's Venus #15, up for Auction
- Artificial: A Love Story OGN by New Yorker Cartoonist Amy Kurzweil
- Revolution Is Just A T-Shirt Away – The Daily LITG, 3rd of July, 2023
LITG four years ago, The Boys Vs Supernatural
- The Boys Socials Drop Supernatural "Dad Joke"; Jensen Ackles Approves
- SCOOP: DC Comics To Launch New Comic, Punchline: The Gotham Game
- Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi Confirms Xena Tribute; Lawless Approves
- Batman #125 Preview: Bat-Booty Call
- Who Black Adam Chooses To Lead Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Cancels Steven Moffat Series Adapt
- Another Dead Robin? Batman #125 Spoilers
- The Flash Season 9 Finally Revealing Wallace's "Big, Bad DC Villain"?
- Flashpoint Beyond #3 Preview: Batman v Superman
- The Penguin Copies The Joker In Dark Knight (Batman #125 Spoilers)
- 1947 Anti-Communist Comic Book Is This Tomorrow, Up for Auction
- The Horror of Ribage Publishing's Crime Mysteries, Up for Auction
- Cullen Bunn Thanks FOC It's Sunday, 3rd of July 2022
- The Wild Worlds of Harry A. Chesler's Dynamic Comics, Up for Auction
- First Appearance Of The Vision, Avengers #57, At Auction
- The Very First Batman Inc From 1955, Detective Comics #215 At Auction
- The War-Era Horror of Alex Schomburg's All-New Comics #8, at Auction
- Detective Comics #1061 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Barbarities Boys Love Manga In Seven Seas September 2022 Solicits
- Chainsaw Man's Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back in Viz September Solicits
- Doctor Strange's Xena Tribute in Daily LITG 3rd July 2022
LITG five years ago, Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam
- Rick and Morty: Harmon Real-Life Rick Look Has Us Seeing Peter Capaldi
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Prime Teaser Confirms 2021 Series Premiere
- Mirka Andolfo's Not Safe For Sweet Paprika Cover
- Yes, That Was The Walking Dead Star Cailey Fleming in This Week's Loki
- Snyder Cut Darkseid Gets SDCC Exclusive Figure From McFarlane Toys
- Marvel Cancels More Diamond Orders; Shops Must Reorder On New Terms
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles Hits Links with Urban, Needs Late-Night Tool
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Releases Teaser; Alex Kingston Offers Praise
- Big Spoiler for Next Week's Masters Of The Universe: Revelation
- Shazam Becomes Dark And Twisted With McFarlane Toys Newest Release
- The Historical Legacy of Columbia's Big Shot Comics, Up for Auction
- Kill 6 Billion Demons, A Sleeper Hit In Collections For Image Comics
- The Mark of the Man-Wolf in Amazing Spider-Man #124, Up for Auction
- Fear of Marvel Mutants before the X-Men, Up for Auction
- Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam- The Daily LITG 3rd July 2021
LITG six years ago, DC Comics Mask Up
It was all about DC Comics characters masking up with a touch of Funko and Transformers/Back To The Future crossovers.
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- Funko Unveils the Shared Retailer List for All SDCC 2020 Reveals
- Transformers X Back to the Future Gigawatt Autobot Hasbro Reveal
- Square Enix Brings Back Their Marvel Universe Variant Figures
- Diablo II Gets a New Devilish Bust from Blizzard Entertainment
- Tom King Tells Fox News You Can Say Truth, Justice & The American Way
- Warrior Nun: Dora is the Lesbian Grunge 90s Buffy We Always Wanted
- Why Did Sean Hannity Lose His Punisher Skull Pin On Fox News?
- Marvel Announces Upcoming Knull Crossover Event
- When Marvel Legally Failed to Publish Hamilton Comics
LITG seven years ago, Punisher Vs. The Police
Five years ago, the Punisher spoke out about police using his logo in quite a forthright fashion.
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Could Immortal Hulk #20 and The Green Lantern #9 Suggest a DC/Marvel Comics Crossover
- Doom Slayer Figure Fully Revealed by McFarlane Toys
- Tifa Lockhart Officially Joins "Dissidia Final Fantasy NT" Today
- In The Walking Dead #193, Michonne Reads Off The Back Of The Collections (Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Laurenn McCubbin, Milkfed editor, associate professor at the Columbus College of Art & Design.
- Rick J. Bryant, inker on Superman, Sonic.
- Chris Yambar, Simpsons comics writer.
- Dan Nakrosis, comic book letterer.
- Mark Irwin, executive editor of Insight Comics.
- Robert Conte, former owner of Manhattan Comics, writer of KISS: Rock'n'Roll Biography
- Peter-David Douglas, inker, artist, colourist, creative director of Undercurrent Studios
- Michael DeVito, colourist, publisher for Third World.
- Harold Victor Saxon, colourist.
- John Bamber, Malta Comic Con organiser
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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