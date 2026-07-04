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Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, 4th July 2026

Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, for the 4th July 2026

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, with Soda Pop Jinu topping the site’s biggest stories.

Trending alongside KPop Demon Hunters: Jeff Lemire’s JSA exit, X-Men relaunch rumours, and Batman delays.

Daily LITG also rounds up recent Bleeding Cool coverage, from Frank Miller chatter to tributes for Katharine T. Carroll.

The archive looks back across seven years of LITG hits, plus today’s comic book birthdays and newsletter signup.

Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Bones Reunion

LITG two years ago, JSA Vs LOSH

LITG three years ago, Oregon, AI & T-Shirt policy

LITG four years ago, The Boys Vs Supernatural

LITG five years ago, Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam

LITG six years ago, DC Comics Mask Up

It was all about DC Comics characters masking up with a touch of Funko and Transformers/Back To The Future crossovers.

LITG seven years ago, Punisher Vs. The Police

Five years ago, the Punisher spoke out about police using his logo in quite a forthright fashion.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Laurenn McCubbin , Milkfed editor, associate professor at the Columbus College of Art & Design.

, Milkfed editor, associate professor at the Columbus College of Art & Design. Rick J. Bryant , inker on Superman, Sonic.

, inker on Superman, Sonic. Chris Yambar , Simpsons comics writer.

, Simpsons comics writer. Dan Nakrosis , comic book letterer.

, comic book letterer. Mark Irwin , executive editor of Insight Comics.

, executive editor of Insight Comics. Robert Conte , former owner of Manhattan Comics, writer of KISS: Rock'n'Roll Biography

, former owner of Manhattan Comics, writer of KISS: Rock'n'Roll Biography Peter-David Douglas , inker, artist, colourist, creative director of Undercurrent Studios

, inker, artist, colourist, creative director of Undercurrent Studios Michael DeVito , colourist, publisher for Third World.

, colourist, publisher for Third World. Harold Victor Saxon , colourist.

, colourist. John Bamber, Malta Comic Con organiser

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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