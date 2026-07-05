Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, 5th July 2026

Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters rules Bleeding Cool again, with Soda Pop Jinu leading the site’s most-read stories for 5th July 2026.

Mattel’s KPop Demon Hunters figure wave dominates the chart, with Jinu, Abby, Mystery and more driving reader buzz.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool hits, plus comics news, solicitations and standout new reads.

Seven years of LITG history return with past top stories, from Batman gossip to Superman spoilers and comics birthdays.

Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Gossip About Batman #1

LITG two years ago, Off To London Film And Comic Con 2024

LITG three years ago, Superman's Boyfriend Of Two Worlds

LITG four years ago, All The Captain Americas

LITG five years ago, What Lovecraft Country S2 Would Have Been

LITG six years ago, DC Comics Mask Up

It was all about DC Comics characters masking up with a touch of Funko and Transfomers/Back To The Future crossovers.

What were people reading, seven years ago.

Five years ago, the Punisher spoke out about police using his logo, in quite a forthright fashion.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Gary Spencer Millidge , creator of Strangehaven

, creator of Strangehaven Ian Edginton , writer on X-Force, Scarlet Traces, H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds and Leviathan.

, writer on X-Force, Scarlet Traces, H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds and Leviathan. Davey Candlish , publisher of Paragon.

, publisher of Paragon. Steven Sanders artist on Throwaways, SWORD, Wolverine, Infinity: The Hunt.

artist on Throwaways, SWORD, Wolverine, Infinity: The Hunt. Joe Khachadourian , writer and executive editor at MightyVille

, writer and executive editor at MightyVille James Lawrence , writer/artist on The Waste.

, writer/artist on The Waste. Steve Biasi , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Geraldo Borges , artist on Angel, Adventure Comics, Nova, Philosopher Rex, Nightwing, Wonder Woman.

, artist on Angel, Adventure Comics, Nova, Philosopher Rex, Nightwing, Wonder Woman. Danny Djeljosevic, writer of Ghost Engine, Panic Kids Final Derby, and Kids Rule.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!