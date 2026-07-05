Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg
Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, 5th July 2026
Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- KPop Demon Hunters rules Bleeding Cool again, with Soda Pop Jinu leading the site’s most-read stories for 5th July 2026.
- Mattel’s KPop Demon Hunters figure wave dominates the chart, with Jinu, Abby, Mystery and more driving reader buzz.
- The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool hits, plus comics news, solicitations and standout new reads.
- Seven years of LITG history return with past top stories, from Batman gossip to Superman spoilers and comics birthdays.
Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, and you can find even more Kpop Demon Hunters scoops and breaking news with this handy dandy Bleeding Cool tag. And as all the comics publisher solicitations fall out, why not follow them on Bleeding Cool with this handy tag? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
KPop Demon Hunters and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters Figure Coming Soon from Mattel
- Bring Some Romance to Your Growing KPop Demon Hunters Collection
- Mattel Unveils New KPop Demon Hunters "Soda Pop" Baby Figure
- HYTE Releases New 30th Anniversary Persona Accessories
- Saja Boys Abby Gets New KPop Demon Hunters Figure from Mattel
- The Saja Boys Arrive at Mattel with Mystery from KPop Demon Hunters
- Savage Dragon #280 "Splash Page Variant" Explodes On eBay (Spoilers)
- Justice Society Of America Writer Jeff Lemire Quits With JSA #24
- DC Comics Celebrates America's 250th With United States Of Anger
- Mattel Debuts SDCC 2026 Monster High Skullector Lagoona Blue Doll
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- How American Comic Books Are Celebrating The Semiquincentennial Today
- Oral History Of San Diego Comic-Con Panel – And You Don't Need A Badge
- Absolute & Batman: Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List
- Soda Pop Jinu KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, 4th July 2026
LITG one year ago, Gossip About Batman #1
- Gossip About Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez (Spoilers)
- Jim Shooter And His Rule About Gay People In Comics
- CNN: The Fourth in America Viewing Guide: Fireworks, Noah Kahan & More
- As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
- Jim Shooter And His Comic Book Rule About Roller Skates
- Jensen Ackles Offers Perfect Response to Daughter Watching The Boys
- Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins He-Man Revealed
- Bones Reunion Set for August: David Boreanaz, Emily Deschanel & More
- Rick and Morty Want Answers From James Gunn, WBD: S08E07 Cold Open
- Mouse Man Knows What Tom King Did To Kiteman (Wonder Woman Spoilers)
- Time Bomb Double Graphic Novels With Comics Scene & WestWords Imprints
- Lunar, PRH & ComicsPRO List Of SDCC Retailer Breakfast, Lunch & Drinks
- Oni Press' Solicits for EC Comics for October 2025, Ahead Of Halloween
- SDCC: Tim Seeley And Stefano Simeone's NO Place From Ignition Press
- The Bones Reunion, Again, in The Daily LITG, 4th of July, 2025
LITG two years ago, Off To London Film And Comic Con 2024
- The Boys Wins Popcorn Bucket Battle with Its Ode to Love Sausage
- Wolverine #1 From Marvel Comics, Now Including Nightcrawler
- DC Comics Expands Finest And Compact Graphic Novel Lines Into 2025
- Wolverine #1 From Marvel Comics, Now Including Nightcrawler
- Looking Inside Uncanny X-Men #1 And Hearing From Gail Simone
- Beast Kingdom Reveals Limited Edition SDCC 24' Batman Returns Figure
- The C-Word Comes To Marvel Comics' Blood Hunters #3 Today
- Marvel Confirms Joe Kelly on Amazing Spider-Man for 10 Issues at Least
- Marvel's Trick-Or-Read Hallowe'en Comics For 2024
- Inside Out 2 Gets Graphic Novels And A Sequel
- Matt Baker's Ace of the Newsreels in Crown Comics #7, Up for Auction
- Andrea Cañizares-Fernandez Sells Her A Little Bit Gringa Graphic Novel
- Marvel Sends Obnoxious Deadpool Noisemakers Free To Comic Book Stores
- Sophie Li Auctions Her YA Graphic Novel, Last Night I Dreamed of Home
- Today Is The Day Of The General Election – What Are People Thinking?
- General Election Day in The Daily LITG, 4th of July 2024
LITG three years ago, Superman's Boyfriend Of Two Worlds
- Superman's Boyfriend Of Two Worlds (Superman & Steelworks Spoilers)
- Who Wakes, Who Sleeps And Who Dreams In Knight Terrors? (Spoilers)
- Justified: Natalie Zea on Willa's "City Primeval" Age Not Adding Up
- Hasbro Brings Back Transformers Legacy Evolution Blitzwing Figure
- Spider-Boy's True Nature Gets A New Wrinkle (Spider-Man #10 Spoilers)
- This Spider-Man Variant MUST Be Included In Beyond The Spider-Verse
- Jessica Chen, Leaving DC – And Leaving Comics?
- Star Trek: Enterprise Suffering from Season 4 Streaming Confusion?
- The Shock of Dealing With AfterShock – Zac Thompson & John Layman
- Thor Annual #1 Preview: M.O.D.O.K. Steals Thor's Thunder (and Realms)
- Alex Toth and More Ask "Who Is Next?" in Comic Book Form, at Auction
- Alicia Grimm, The Most Powerful Member Of The Fantastic Four?
- Denton J Tipton Quit Opus Comics for Something to be Announced at SDCC
- 13 TARDIS Pins in Titan Comics San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Exclusives
- Star Wars Gossip For Dark Droids Includes Lando & L3-37 (Spoilers)
- The Groundbreaking Horror of Adventures Into the Unknown #1 at Auction
- Top Cow's Exclusives And Pre-Show Events For San Diego Comic-Con
- Comic Store T-Shirt Policy and The Daily LITG, 4th of July, 2023
LITG four years ago, All The Captain Americas
- All The Captain Americas For 4th Of July (Ish) – Avengers Spoilers
- The Boys Socials Drop Supernatural "Dad Joke"; Jensen Ackles Approves
- Flashpoint Beyond #3 Preview: Batman v Superman
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In July 2022
- Doctor Who: Does the Celestial Toymaker Really Need A Comeback?
- The Legacy That The Penguin Leaves For Gotham (Batman #125 Spoilers)
- Batman #125 Preview: Bat-Booty Call
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In July 2022
- What Might Failsafe Be? (Batman #125 Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01 Finale Images, Preview Released
- Marvel's Golden Age Miss America Comics #1 in High Grade, at Auction
- DC Comics' First Superhero, Dr. Occult in More Fun Comics, at Auction
- Maia Kobabe's Legal Response To Gender Queer Obscenity Lawsuit
- Americans & Scots Know "Squirrel Girl" Rhymes, They Just Disagree How
- Marvel Comics Classic Kull, Conan and Red Sonja, Up for Auction
- The Weird Horror of Paul Gattuso's Red Seal Comics Covers, at Auction
- The Return Of Miles Thor-ales In What If: Miles Morales #5 (Spoilers)
- Rocketman and Rocketgirl in the Rare Scoop Comics #3, Up for Auction
- Alex Schomburg's Torch Cover on Marvel Mystery Comics #56, at Auction
- DC Comics' Monkey Prince #7 Will Return In October
- Resident Evil Infinite Darkness in TokyoPop's September 2022 Solicits
- The Boys Vs Supernatural in Daily LITG 4th July 2022
LITG five years ago, What Lovecraft Country S2 Would Have Been
- Lovecraft Country: Misha Green Reveals Season 2 Title, New World Map
- The Four Formes Of Deoxys: Pokémon GO Spotlight
- GI Joe Collectors: The New Basic Figures From Hasbro Are A Mixed Bag
- Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series
- Spider-Man Nostalgia Meets Hulk Nostalgia at the Crossroads
- Todd McFarlane's Dark, Twisted Shazam- The Daily LITG 3rd July 2021
- The Flash Season 7 P.O.W. Preview: John Diggle Comes Bearing Gifts
- Captain America and the American Dream in Doubt? Or More Propaganda?
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Shares Favorite Things About Tonight's Ep
- X-Factor #10 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Black Hood and the Art of the Comic Book Reboot, Up for Auction
- First Appearance Of Harley Quinn To Set Record At Auction?
- Book Sales Fall In France, Comics Sales Rise By Over 6%
- The Secret of Blue Beetle's Vitamin 2X, Up for Auction
- Madman's First Appearance To Set Records At Auction?
- Ninjak and X-Factor Rip Plots From Headlines – But Should They?
- Kelsey Wroten Auctions Her 'Everyone Sux But You' Graphic Novel
- A Live-Action Rick Sanchez Suggested In The Daily LITG 4th July, 2021
LITG six years ago, DC Comics Mask Up
It was all about DC Comics characters masking up with a touch of Funko and Transfomers/Back To The Future crossovers.
- The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
- Square Enix Brings Back Their Marvel Universe Variant Figures
- Funko Unveils the Shared Retailer List for All SDCC 2020 Reveals
- Why Empyre Is Spelled With a Y – And Four Other Major Spoilers
- The New NECA Rhino Alien Figure is Terrifyingly Awesome
- Warrior Nun: Dora is the Lesbian Grunge 90s Buffy We Always Wanted
- Lucifer's Tom Ellis and Other Future Stars Who Guested on Doctor Who
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Meet Lila; Five's Super-Caffeinated
- Diablo II Gets a New Devilish Bust from Blizzard Entertainment
- Booker T Wants a Tessa Blanchard, Charlotte Flair, Brooke Hogan 3-Way
What were people reading, seven years ago.
Five years ago, the Punisher spoke out about police using his logo, in quite a forthright fashion.
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Doom Slayer Figure Fully Revealed by McFarlane Toys
- "The Nevers": Joss Whedon Signals Start on Upcoming HBO Sci-Fi Drama
- Could Immortal Hulk #20 and The Green Lantern #9 Suggest a DC/Marvel Comics Crossover
- They Did What to Juggernaut? They Did What to Emma Frost? They Did What to Humanity? Uncanny X-Men #21 Spoilers
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.
- Gary Spencer Millidge, creator of Strangehaven
- Ian Edginton, writer on X-Force, Scarlet Traces, H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds and Leviathan.
- Davey Candlish, publisher of Paragon.
- Steven Sanders artist on Throwaways, SWORD, Wolverine, Infinity: The Hunt.
- Joe Khachadourian, writer and executive editor at MightyVille
- James Lawrence, writer/artist on The Waste.
- Steve Biasi, comic book inker.
- Geraldo Borges, artist on Angel, Adventure Comics, Nova, Philosopher Rex, Nightwing, Wonder Woman.
- Danny Djeljosevic, writer of Ghost Engine, Panic Kids Final Derby, and Kids Rule.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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