Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: dc comics, mezco toyz, solomon grundy

Solomon Grundy Rises with Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Figure

Mezco Toyz steps back into DC Comics as it unveils its latest One:12 Collective figure featuring the infamous Solomon Grundy.

Article Summary Mezco Toyz returns to DC Comics with a One:12 Collective Solomon Grundy figure inspired by the undead villain’s comic roots.

The release spotlights Grundy’s origin as Cyrus Gold, murdered in Slaughter Swamp before rising as a monstrous foe.

Standing 7.8 inches tall, the DC Comics figure features 32 points of articulation, weathered clothing, and a detailed sculpt.

Collectors get three head sculpts, three pairs of hands, and a tree trunk, with pre-orders live now for $120 and a 2027 release.

The curse of Solomon Grundy rises as Mezco Toyz has unveiled its latest DC Comics One:12 Collective action figure. Solomon Grundy made his debut in All-American Comics #61 and was originally introduced as an enemy of the Golden Age Green Lantern. Before becoming the undead hulking behemoth fans know today, he was a wealthy merchant named Cyrus Gold who was murdered and left to rot in Slaughter Swamp outside of Gotham City. Decades later, he mysteriously rose from the swamp as a powerful undead creature, and now Mezco Toyz is faithfully bringing him to life with an impressive One:12 Collective release.

Standing approximately 7.8 inches tall, Solomon Grundy features 32 points of articulation, weathered clothing, and a highly detailed sculpt that perfectly captures his swamp-born appearance from the pages of DC Comics. Mezco has packed this release with a nice variety of accessories, including three interchangeable head sculpts, three pairs of interchangeable hands, and a tree trunk accessory. This is one villain that every DC Comics fan needs in their collection. Pre-orders are already live through Mezco Toyz for $120, with a February 2027 release date.

One:12 Collective – DC Comics Solomon Grundy

"Born on a Monday…" The One:12 Collective brings the unstoppable Solomon Grundy to life in towering detail. The undead behemoth emerges from the muddy waters of Slaughter Swamp to wreak havoc, featuring a massive, hyper-articulated body, weathered attire, and a haunting likeness inspired by the DC Comics powerhouse. Grundy is outfitted in his signature tattered ensemble with a distressed, aged finish that reflects his decades of decay."

"Three interchangeable head portraits capture his menacing presence, while multiple interchangeable hands provide a variety of display options. Armed with a massive tree trunk torn straight from the swamp, Solomon Grundy is ready to crush anyone foolish enough to stand in his way. Whether battling Gotham's greatest heroes or looming over your DC display, the undead giant is an unforgettable addition to any collection."

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