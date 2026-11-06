Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, spawn

Spawn Universe Vox Arrives with New McFarlane Toys Page Punchers

McFarlane Toys brings Vox from The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #3 to life with a 7-inch Spawn figure, comic book, and wired cape.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Spawn Universe character Vox to its Page Punchers line, inspired by The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #3.

The 7-inch Spawn figure features Ultra Articulation with 22 points, plus Vox’s signature white-and-black design.

Vox includes a wired soft-goods cape, collectible art card, display base, and a comic book packed in.

Spawn fans can pre-order Vox now, including a Gold Label Autographed Series edition signed by Todd McFarlane.

The world of Spawn is continuing to grow, with another mysterious addition to McFarlane Toys' toy line. Based on the character from The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #3, Vox is now coming to life and joining its Page Punchers lineup! Vox is a mysterious figure traveling with Simon Pure's caravan of Lost Souls, where he serves as a protector, guiding the wrongfully condemned through the torments of Hell. However, are his motives good, or is there something more sinister happening beneath the surface?

This new Spawn Page Punchers 7-inch figure now brings one of the newer faces of the Spawn universe to life. Featuring McFarlane's Ultra Articulation design with 22 points of articulation, Vox is faithfully brought right off the comic page in his signature white and black deco. He does not include any accessories but does include the attached wired soft-goods cape, a collectible art card, and a display page. Since this is a Spawn Page Punchers, a reprint copy of The Curse of She-Hulk #3 is also included. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store, along with an Autographed Series Gold Label featuring a special art card personally signed by Todd McFarlane himself!

Vox (The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #3)

"In The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #3, meet VOX, a mysterious figure traveling with Simon Pure's caravan of Lost Souls. Unlike the others, he's taken on the role of protector, guiding the wrongfully condemned through Hell's torment. But here's the twist: no one knows why. What secret drives Vox? And how will he shape the fates of Sherlee Johnson and The Stranger?"

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Features a soft goods wired cape.

Includes comic book, art card and base.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures.

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