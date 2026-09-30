Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: s.h. figuarts, spider-man, Tamashii Nations

Spider-Man 2099 Returns to S.H.Figuarts from Across the Spider-Verse

Tamashii Nations' S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man 2099 (from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) is now available for pre-order, priced at ¥9,900 with an expected May 2027 release in Japan.

Article Summary Tamashii Nations brings Spider-Man 2099 from Across the Spider-Verse back to S.H.Figuarts with updated paint and deco.

The Spider-Man 2099 figure includes interchangeable hands, web effects, a Multiverse Bracelet, and a 2099 display base.

A new unmasked Miguel O'Hara head sculpt with an intense expression helps recreate key Spider-Man movie moments.

Spider-Man 2099 is priced at ¥9,900, with a May 2027 Japan release, as more Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts are teased.

The Warden of the Multiverse has arrived, as Tamashii Nations has unveiled a brand-new Spider-Man 2099 figure. This new release is inspired by his appearance from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with an updated deco and a few additional accessories. Miguel O'Hara will come with two interchangeable hands, two types of webs, a Multiverse bracelet, as well as a themed 2099 display base with articulated elements. The biggest accessory here is the brand-new Miguel O'Hara unmasked head sculpt, which features an angry expression, most likely for stopping Miles from trying to alter his father's fate.

Spider-Man 2099 is nicely crafted, shows textured elements of Miguel's suit, and is a perfect figure to add to any growing 2099 collection. Pre-orders are set to arrive stateside. As of right now, they are priced at ¥9,900, with an expected May 2027 release in Japan. Be sure to stay tuned for other Across the Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts releases, like Miles G. Morales, a.k.a. the Prowler.

Spider-Man 2099 (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

"From * Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse*, "Spider-Man. 2099" is now available with new specifications at S.H.Figuarts! The coloring has been reinterpreted, with red lines added to the main body. A new interchangeable head part, inspired by an impressive screaming face, is also included. We have reinterpreted the color scheme using the paint techniques we've developed over the years."

"We've added updated painted red lines to the body. Newly sculpted interchangeable head, inspired by scenes from the film, is also included. Dynamic poses for Spider-Man 2099 are possible, and he comes with a web and a dedicated base with a logo."

Main body

Two pairs of interchangeable hands

Replacement head part with neck

Interchangeable unmasked head part

Two types of web effects

Multiverse Bracelet

Dedicated pedestal with 2099 logo

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