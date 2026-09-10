Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man 3 Bully Peter Parker 1/6-scale Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is stepping into the Marvel Universe once more to debut a new 1/6-scale Spider-Man 3 Bully Peter Parker figure.

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a Spider-Man 3 Bully Peter Parker 1/6 scale figure inspired by Tobey Maguire’s black-suited turn.

The Spider-Man collectible features a detailed head sculpt with rolling eyeballs and a tailored all-black outfit.

Symbiote effects, a comic-style Venom symbol, interchangeable hands, web effects, and a loose mask are included.

This exclusive Spider-Man figure is limited to 2,500 pieces, with an RSVP expected soon through Sideshow Collectibles.

Peter Parker is back, and he is letting his darker side show with Hot Toys' newest 1/6 scale exclusive release. Coming to life from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3, this Black Suit Peter Parker is ready to put some dirt in your eye. This brand-new 1/6-scale release brings Peter's darker side to life, featuring an impressive head sculpt of Tobey Maguire with rolling eyeballs. Unlike previous releases, Peter is outfitted in his iconic black suit, complete with a tailored black Spider-Man costume underneath.

Hot Toys takes things to a new level by adding symbiote effects and an attachable Venom symbiote that captures a more traditional, comic-inspired design. Other accessories include a variety of interchangeable hands, web effects, and a loose black Spider-Man mask. You can never have enough Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man figures in your collection, and this impressive Hot Toys exclusive will be limited to just 2,500 pieces. Keep your eyes peeled on Sideshow Collectibles for the RSVP when this figure makes its official debut.

Spider-Man 3 – Bully Peter Parker (Hot Toys Exclusive)

"In Spider-Man 3, the extraterrestrial symbiote doesn't just amplify Peter Parker's powers, but it completely transforms his personality. Overcome by the alien's dark influence, Peter's attitude shifts to a rebellious "I missed the part where that's my problem" energy, trading his modest, everyday look for a sharp, all-black look. Strutting down the streets of New York City, this fiercely confident version of Peter delivered some of the most highly talked-about moments in superhero cinema, crowned by his unforgettable, eccentric sidewalk dance."

"Today, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the 1/6th scale Peter Parker Collectible Figure from Spider-Man 3. Based on the screen appearance of Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, this figure features a finely crafted head sculpt equipped with separate rolling eyeballs. Highlighting his edgy aesthetic, the figure comes dressed in an all-black tailored costume, including suit jacket, shirt, pants, socks, and shoes."

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