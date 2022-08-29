Spider-Man Double Identity Meme Comes to Life with Iron Studios

It looks like the hit 1960s Spider-Man cartoon is making a comeback as Iron Studios debuts their newest Marvel statue. The iconic Double Identity meme is coming to life as Spidey points to figure out who this masked doppelgänger is. The exact stylings from the hilarious 60s cartoon return here, with the head and arms only getting the webbed design. Spidey stands at 8.2" tall, and the base features the same landscape as the scene with a wooden box by his feet. This is a very simple Spider-Man statue, but once you buy two of them, collectors will be able to recreate the scene and meme all in one. This is a prime example of how internet popularity has easily influenced what comes to collectors' hands, which can be hit or miss. If you loved the Spider-Man '60s Animated Series then this statue is for you and it is priced at $150. Pre-orders are live right here and the web-slinger is set to release between July – September 2023.

"The classic Spidey meme from the '60s gets a Marvel collectible statue by Iron Studios! Raising his right arm, the friendly neighborhood arachnid superhero points to an identical Spider-Man figure, that repeats the same gesture, in a fun and confusing scene from his first animated series, that became one of the most popular memes on the internet."

"Inspired by this iconic meme derived from the episode "Double Identity," the 19th episode of the hero's classic animation from the '60s where a villain tries to impersonate the hero, Sideshow and Iron Studios present the Spider-Man '60s Animated Series 1:10 Art Scale Statue faithful down to the smallest details, even in the absence of some, to the visual of the beloved wall climber's original cartoon with the hero next to a wooden crate. This statue stands 8.2 inches tall."

The Spider-Man '60s Animated Series 1:10 Scale Statue features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand-painted