Spider-Man: No Way Home 3-Peters Meme Cosbi Set Hits Hot Toys

The iconic Spider-Man meme is coming to Hot Toys as the Three Peter unite once again. The pointing Spidey meme was made famous by the Double Identity episode of the classic 60s Spider-Man cartoon. This generation has taken that image to new heights, and Marvel Studios recreated with when all three spiders were together for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hot Toys is bringing the Three Peters together once more with a special Cosbi figure 3-Pack set. Coming in at 3" tall, all of your favorite live-action web slingers are back and in their classic costumes. This included MCU Spider-Man, Garfield's Amazing, and Tobey's The Friendly Neighborhood version. This fun little set will bring a smile are chuckle to any collector's home or office. The Cosbi line from Hot Toys is only available in selected markets only and all things Hot Toys can be found right here. Spider-Man: No Way Home's More Fun Stuff Version can be purchased right now, giving you plenty more Three Peter goodness. Go, Web, Go!

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Cosbi Bobble-Head Collectible Set

"The wall-crawling heroes from alternate universes has driven massive fan reaction after they gathered again for The meme. Inspired by a promotional image from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new Cosbi set gives fans miniature figures of three Spider-Men pointing at each other."





"The meme originally comes from an episode of the 1967 Spider-Man animated series called "Double Identity," where a villain is impersonating the web-slinger, leading to a shot of the two of them pointing at each other.

This Three Peter Cosbi Bobble-Head Collectible Set recreates the iconic pointing meme, with each of them in their signature suits, including Spider-Man, Amazing Spidey, and The Friendly Neighborhood Webslinger. Each collectible measures approximately 8 cm tall, comes with a connectable puzzle base. Available in selected markets only. Trust your tingle. The Spider-Man Cosbi Set is great for your web display!"