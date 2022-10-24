Spider-Man: No Way Home 3-Peters Meme Cosbi Set Hits Hot Toys
The iconic Spider-Man meme is coming to Hot Toys as the Three Peter unite once again. The pointing Spidey meme was made famous by the Double Identity episode of the classic 60s Spider-Man cartoon. This generation has taken that image to new heights, and Marvel Studios recreated with when all three spiders were together for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hot Toys is bringing the Three Peters together once more with a special Cosbi figure 3-Pack set. Coming in at 3" tall, all of your favorite live-action web slingers are back and in their classic costumes. This included MCU Spider-Man, Garfield's Amazing, and Tobey's The Friendly Neighborhood version. This fun little set will bring a smile are chuckle to any collector's home or office. The Cosbi line from Hot Toys is only available in selected markets only and all things Hot Toys can be found right here. Spider-Man: No Way Home's More Fun Stuff Version can be purchased right now, giving you plenty more Three Peter goodness. Go, Web, Go!