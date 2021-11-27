Spider-Man: No Way Home Cosbaby Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Swinging on into the spotlight is a new set of Cosbaby figures from Hot Toys in celebration of the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Seven new figures are on the way featuring Hot Toys signature Cosbaby bobble-head design with big heads. Similar to Pops, these little collectibles are packed with a lot more detail and feature some fun gimmicks that Funko wishes they could capture. The five Spidey figures coming our way start with the new three different Black and Gold Spiders, one with a Magic Web Shooter, one with Web Effect, and one super-sized Cosbaby standing at roughly 8" tall.

No Way Home Fans will also be able to get Spidey's new Integrated Suit and a fun Web Climbing Spidey with magnetic effect. Peter Parker and Doctor Strange also arrive this time with Hot Toys capturing the magic of their character designs quite nicely. All of these Cosbaby figures are very well detailed and will be a fun new addition to any web-slinging collection. The cool mystic Spider backdrop sculpt is fun addition and it enhances each piece with the upcoming mysteries of the film. Most Cosbaby figures are priced at $25, and while pre-orders are not live just yet, they can be found here and here.

"To celebrate the highly-anticipated release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hot Toys is introducing a new series of Spidey Cosbaby in different suits for our fans and collectors! Features Black and Gold Suit as a super-sized Cosbaby (L) Bobble-Head; Spider-Man (Black and Gold Suit with Magic Shooter), and Doctor Strange Cosbaby with specially applied luminous reflective effect on their mystic art accessories; Spidey (Web Climbing Version) Cosbaby with magnetic function; also Spider-Man, Black and Gold Suit, Integrated Suit, and Peter Parker Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Each Cosbaby (L) collectible measure approximately 21cm tall, while Cosbaby (S) collectible measure approximately 8 – 12cm tall; all designs with bobble-head function."

"Captures Spidey wearing his fancy new suit, the Black and Gold Suit as a 25cm tall Cosbaby (L) Bobble-Head; as well as Black and Gold Suit and Black and Gold Suit with Magic Shooter Cosbaby present the super hero in signature pose swinging in mid-air; recreates the appearance of Spidey in his Upgraded Suit, Spider-Man, and Spidey (Web Climbing Version) Cosbaby brings Spidey in alternate web shooting poses; also Spidey Integrated Suit recreates Spidey in iconic landing pose, Doctor Strange Cosbaby captures the sorcerer supreme casting spells moment, and Peter Parker Cosbaby dressed up in casual outfit holding the web-slinger's mask. It's now the time to add more Spider-Man Cosbaby to your friendly neighborhood display!"