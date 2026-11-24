Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel

Spider-Man Returns with New Hot Toys 1/6-scale No Way Home Figure

Hot Toys expands its Spider-Man: No Way Home lineup with a Deluxe Battle-Damaged Integrated Suit 1/6-scale figure featuring new accessories, a Green Goblin glider display base and more.

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new Spider-Man: No Way Home Battle-Damaged Integrated Suit 1/6 scale figure in Standard and Deluxe editions.

Both Spider-Man figures feature an upgraded body, Tom Holland likeness, rolling eyeballs, interchangeable eyes, hands, and webs.

The Deluxe Spider-Man version adds a bonus head sculpt plus a Green Goblin glider display base with pumpkin bombs and smoke effects.

Inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Statue of Liberty battle, the new Hot Toys figure is expected to arrive in 2028.

Let's travel back in time to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter Parker found himself facing one of his biggest challenges yet. After his identity was exposed to the world, Peter turned to Doctor Strange for help, but things quickly went wrong, opening the door to the multiverse. Suddenly, familiar villains from other worlds were back, including the one and only Green Goblin from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man films. This film would push Peter Parker to his limits, leading to an emotional and unforgettable showdown at the Statue of Liberty. Hot Toys is now returning to these events with a brand-new Spider-Man: No Way Home Battle Damaged Integrated Suit 1/6-scale figure.

Two versions of the figure will be offered: Standard and Deluxe. Both Spidey figures will feature an upgraded body with an enhanced physique matching Spider-Man's appearance in the film, along with an incredible likeness to Tom Holland and a rolling-eyeball feature. Collectors will also get four pairs of interchangeable eye pieces for his masked design, interchangeable hands, Green Goblin gear, and a variety of web accessories. However, the Deluxe Version will include a few extra accessories, such as a bonus head sculpt and an impressive Green Goblin glider display base featuring pumpkin bombs and smoke effects. – are not live just yet, but fans can expect these figures to arrive soon through Sideshow Collectibles, with an anticipated 2028 release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Battle-Damaged Integrated Suit

"In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker is pushed to his absolute emotional and physical limits as he confronts the multiverse's most dangerous adversaries. Enhanced by the returned Stark nanotech from a redeemed Doctor Octopus, Peter's Upgraded Suit transforms into the Integrated Suit."

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to unveil the Deluxe Version of the 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Battle Damaged Integrated Suit) Collectible Figure. Capturing Tom Holland's likeness as Peter Parker, this Deluxe release features an exclusive stunned expression head sculpt in addition to the determined expression head sculpt — both with separate rolling eyeballs and battle-damaged paint applications. Collectors can customize his hair with two styles of magnetically interchangeable fringe sculpts that fit both heads. For display versatility, the head sculpt is also compatible with some of our other Spider-Man figures, such as MMS862 and MMS892."

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