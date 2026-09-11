Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Spider-Man Saves Christmas with Hasbro's New Holiday Marvel Legends

Hasbro is still going strong, revealing a new Marvel Legends holiday figure: Spider-Man swinging into action this holiday season.

Article Summary Hasbro expands Marvel Legends holiday figures with a festive Spider-Man release inspired by Marvel Holiday Special comics.

Holiday Spider-Man wears a Santa-themed jacket and removable hat, bringing seasonal style to any Marvel display.

The 6-inch Spider-Man Marvel Legends figure includes alternate hands, a soft-goods sack, and four mystery presents.

Spider-Man Marvel Holiday Special pre-orders open September 23 on Hasbro Pulse, with the collectible arriving Fall 2026.

Hasbro is no stranger to holiday gimmicks, as they have been dishing some out for their Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch line for the past few years. However, they started to integrate some of these holiday-themed figures into the Marvel Legends line with their last release, the Valentine's Day "I Love You 3000" Iron Man. Now it looks like a new special-edition Marvel Legends holiday figure will be swinging into action, as Spider-Man is here to save Christmas. That's right, Spidey is here to bring your Marvel Comics collection some jolly good joy with a fun new release that features festive accessories.

Holiday Spidey is sculpted in a Santa-themed jacket and will come with a removable Santa cap. A nice variety of accessories is also included, along with a soft-goods bag that comes filled with four mystery presents. Hasbro did say that a mystery mini-figure would be included with this release, but no hints were given, as it will be up to collectors to unbox it and discover this holiday season. The Marvel Holiday Special Marvel Legends Spider-Man is set to go up for pre-order on September 23 at 1 PM EST, on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release

Marvel Legends Series – Spider-Man (Marvel Holiday Special)

"Straight from Santa's North Pole workshop, bring the excitement and wonder of a snow-filled Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man (Marvel Holiday Special) figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Holiday Specials and Spider-Man comics."

"The Spider-Man (Marvel Holiday Special) action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This jolly old action figure set comes with 8 accessories (we checked it twice): 2 alternate hands, Santa hat, and a soft goods sack filled with 4 mystery presents. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. You don't need an elf on your display shelf. Just pose Spider-Man (Marvel Holiday Special) next to some milk and cookies."

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