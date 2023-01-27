Spider-Man Supports Team Stark with New Sideshow Premium Statue Sideshow is taking collectors back to the Civil War comic arc once again as Spider-Man suits up as the Iron Spider with Stark Tech

Coming right off the pages of Marvel Comics, Peter Parker has joined the side of Tony Stark for the Superhero Registration Act. There are plenty of perks for siding with Iron Man, and one is an upgraded suit for Spider-Man. The Iron Spider suit comes to life with the help of Sideshow Collectibles once again as they unveil their latest Marvel Comics Premium Format figure. Coming in at a mighty 27" tall, the statue captures the Spider-Man Iron Spider suit with remarkable detail. Red and gold metallic paint is beautifully displayed here as Spidey stands on his three mechanical arms. The intricacy of the Iron Spider suit has always been remarkable, and Sideshow has captured it perfectly. Iron Spider can be added to your Marvel collection for just $695, and preorders are live right here with an October 2023 release date.

The Iron Spider Rises with Sideshow's Latest Release

"I took a vow a long time ago to help people who needed me … no questions asked." – Sideshow presents the Iron Spider Premium Format™ Figure, swinging his way into your team of Marvel collectibles. The Iron Spider Premium Format Figure measures 27" tall and 19.75" wide as Peter Parker leaps into action, wearing his new custom-crafted Stark Tech suit. Inspired by its debut in the celebrated Civil War storyline from Marvel Comics, this unique costume is complete with a red and gold metallic paint application and three massive mechanical legs to support Spider-Man's acrobatic heroics."

"The Iron Spider Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted and features a gravity-defying design thanks to the physics-minded inventors Peter Parker and Tony Stark (and Sideshow's own artists, of course!). The base of this Marvel statue features jagged rock and rubble textures detailed with spider webs to enhance the display. This attention-grabbing Spider-Man collectible is sure to be a centerpiece in any fan's collection. Upgrade your web of Spidey statues and bring home the Iron Spider Premium Format Figure today!"