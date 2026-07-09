Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: Jazwares, spider-man

Spider-Man Swings Into SDCC 2026 with New Jazwares Exclusive

Jazwares is getting ready for San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with exclusives like the Spider-Man Deluxe Costume Top and Mask.

Article Summary Spider-Man swings into SDCC 2026 with a Jazwares exclusive Deluxe Costume Top and Mask inspired by the new movie.

The Spider-Man set includes a large-sized Zentai costume top, molded-eye mask, and light-up packaging with batteries.

Priced at $50, the limited Spider-Man SDCC 2026 exclusive will be sold at the convention and via the Jazwares Vault.

Jazwares Booth #3513 will also host SDCC 2026 signings, character appearances, and special fan events all week long.

Marvel fans will have a new way to bring the latest Spider-Man adventure to life with the Spider-Man Deluxe Costume Top and Mask. A highly limited SDCC exclusive, this collectible gives fans the chance to step into the world of the web-slinger with a premium, large-sized Zentai costume top, molded eye mask, and a spectacular light-up package with batteries included. Designed for collectors and cosplay fans alike, this exclusive set captures the excitement of Spider-Man's newest cinematic appearance while offering a fun and interactive display experience. The detailed molded-eye mask helps recreate the hero's iconic look, while the premium costume top adds an extra layer of authenticity.

The special light-up packaging makes this release stand out even further, creating a display piece that looks just as impressive on a shelf as it does at a convention. With its limited availability at San Diego Comic-Con, the Spider-Man Deluxe Costume Top and Mask will retail for just $50. It will be available at the convention and online through the Jazwares Vault. If you are attending the legendary summer convention, be sure to check out Jazwares' other releases and schedule, as they will also be hosting special guests, signings, and additional events throughout the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 week.

Marvel – Spider-Man Deluxe Costume Top and Mask

"A highly limited SDCC exclusive that brings the new movie to life with a premium large-sized Zentai costume top, molded-eye mask, and a spectacular light-up package with batteries included"

Jazwares Booth (#3513) Schedule – San Diego Comic Con 2026

Thursday, July 23 9:00 AM-12:00 PM: Miraculous Character Appearances

Friday, July 24 9:00 AM-12:00 PM: Miraculous Character Appearances 12:00-2:00 PM: tokidoki Signing Event with Creator Simone Legno 2:00-4:00 PM: Five Nights at Freddy's Character Appearance

Saturday, July 25 9:00 AM-12:00 PM: Miraculous Character Appearances 11:00 AM-1:00 PM: Miraculous Meet & Greet + Signings with Cristina Vee 2:00-4:00 PM: Five Nights at Freddy's Character Appearance



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