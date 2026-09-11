Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Spider-Man Takes On the Eight Scions of Cyttorak with Marvel Legends

Hasbro is still going strong as it reveals its newest Marvel Legends wave, including Spider-Man in his Doom Suit

Article Summary Spider-Man faces the Eight Scions of Cyttorak after Doctor Doom names Peter Parker his mystical champion.

Hasbro unveils a Marvel Legends Spider-Man Doom Suit figure inspired by Amazing Spider-Man #61 (2025).

The 6-inch Spider-Man figure features silver-and-red arcane armor, a cape, alternate hands, and magic effects.

Spider-Man Doom Suit Marvel Legends preorders open October 6 on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release.

It was not long ago that Doctor Doom secured the title of Earth's newest Sorcerer Supreme in Marvel Comics. When he took on this role, Doom would soon realize just how intense the responsibilities of being the Sorcerer Supreme were. Being Doctor Doom, he wouldn't do some of these tasks himself, but would dish out some of those responsibilities to other Marvel heroes. One of those heroes was Spider-Man, who was chosen as the new champion to take on the Eight Scions of Cyttorak. This was no easy task, but Doctor Doom would give Spider-Man a brand-new Doom suit to help take on these mystical hellbound creatures.

Hasbro has now faithfully brought Doom Suit Spider-Man to the Marvel Legends line in their newest wave. This new 6-inch Doom Suit Spidey is nicely detailed, capturing the character's appearance from The Amazing Spider-Man #61 (2025). Spidey is featured in his silver-and-red suit, with a flowing cape, and will come with a pair of hands and attachable mystic effects. Hasbro has also included a miniature copy of The Amazing Spider-Man #61 for this release. Pre-orders are set to arrive on October 6 on Hasbro Pulse, and he is set to swing into action in Fall 2026.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES – SPIDER-MAN (DOOM SUIT)

"Doctor Doom, Earth's new Sorcerer Supreme, has chosen Spider-Man to be the new champion against the Eight Scions of Cyttorak and armed Peter Parker with arcane armor. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man (Doom Suit) figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #61 (2025), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, and 2 magic effects, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the 2nd printing cover of Amazing Spider-Man #61 (2025). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!