Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, spider-man

Spider-Man Takes on the Fury of the Hulk in New Iron Studios Statue

Clear off some shelf space — Iron Studios' new 1/10 scale Spider-Man vs. Hulk statue from Brand New Day is now available for pre-order.

Article Summary Spider-Man battles the Hulk in Iron Studios’ new 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by Marvel’s Brand New Day era.

The collectible highlights Spider-Man and Hulk’s long comic history, from Amazing Spider-Man #14 to #328.

Iron Studios’ Spider-Man vs. Hulk statue stands 14.8 inches tall with detailed sculpting and a swap-out arm.

Spider-Man collectors can pre-order the $500 Iron Studios statue now through Sideshow ahead of a September 2027 release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is here, and with it comes an iconic battle between two legendary Marvel Comics heroes. Iron Studios is now bringing this clash to life with a brand-new 1/10 scale Spider-Man vs. Hulk statue inspired by the events of Brand New Day. This is not the first time Spider-Man has crossed paths with the Hulk. Their first encounter took place in The Amazing Spider-Man #14, but things reached a whole new level in The Amazing Spider-Man #328 when Peter Parker gained the Power Cosmic and became Captain Universe Spider-Man. With his enhanced abilities, Spider-Man was powerful enough to punch the Hulk into space.

While that moment may have been a one-time event, it will be incredible to see these two iconic Marvel heroes collide once again. Iron Studios has done an amazing job bringing them to life with this new 14.8-inch-tall statue, which features highly detailed sculpting, hand-painted elements, and a swappable extra arm. Pre-orders for this statue are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $500, with an expected September 2027 release date.

Iron Studios – Spider-Man Vs Hulk 1:10 Scale Statue

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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