Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Spider-Man: The Animated Series Aunt May Marvel Legends Returns

Hasbro is still going strong, revealing new Marvel Legends figures on the way, including a Spider-Man retro cardback release for Aunt May.

Article Summary Aunt May Marvel Legends returns in a Spider-Man: The Animated Series retro cardback reissue after the 2023 VHS two-pack.

Hasbro gives Aunt May her own windowed release, offering collectors a second shot at this previously exclusive figure.

The Aunt May figure includes alternate hands, a purse, and a Models, Inc. magazine with Mary Jane on the cover.

Aunt May Marvel Legends pre-orders open September 29 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

Hasbro has built a nice variety of reissues that are on the way, including a cel-shaded Spider-Man and an X-Force figure. They are changing up some of these releases by giving them brand-new packaging for fans who missed them the first time around. One of these is the return of Aunt May from the 2023 Marvel Legends Spider-Man: The Animated Series VHS two-pack. Aunt May was originally featured with Doctor Octopus, and now she's back through a very welcome re-release in her very own Spider-Man retro cardback release.

Based on her appearance in Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Aunt May comes with a few extra accessories, including a purse, interchangeable hands, and a new magazine featuring Mary Jane Watson on the cover. It's nice to see some of these previously exclusive figures return in new windowed packaging, allowing collectors to complete their Spider-Man retro Marvel Legends collection. Pre-orders for Aunt May are expected to arrive on September 29 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more Retro Spider-Man figures coming soon, like Mary Jane Watson and Smythe.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series – Aunt May

"After the death of his parents, Aunt May raised Peter Parker as her own, helping to mold the young man into a hero capable of bearing both great power and great responsibility. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Aunt May figure! This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon."

"The Aunt May action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, purse, and an issue of Models, Inc. magazine with Mary Jane on the cover. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

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