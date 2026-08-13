Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star trek

Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge Set Announced by LEGO

Get ready to clear some shelf space as LEGO is back with some new sets, including the new Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge, a 1,701-piece Icons set packed with classic details.

The Star Trek bridge build includes the transporter room, computer stations, turbo lift doors, and a Klingon viewscreen.

Eight Star Trek minifigures are included, with Kirk, Spock, Uhura, Sulu, McCoy, Chekov, Chapel, and Scotty.

LEGO lists the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge at $199.99, with pre-orders live ahead of September 2026.

Get ready to be beamed up as LEGO is returning to the final frontier with a brand-new Star Trek-inspired set. It is time to step onto the bridge as LEGO reveals the new Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge set. Coming in at 1,701 pieces, this set will measure 3.5 inches tall, 22.5 inches wide, and 13.5 inches deep. The set will feature a wide variety of iconic bridge elements, including a transporter room, computer stations, and a screen showcasing a Klingon warrior.

A total of eight Star Trek minifigures will be included as well, with James T. Kirk, Spock, Sulu, Uhura, McCoy, Chekov, Chapel, and Scotty. LEGO is sure to include some fun Star Trek-themed accessories as well, like a Trident Scanner, two Vulcan Lirpas, and Spock's harp. Pre-orders are already live for the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge set for $199.99. The set is expected to be released in September 2026, so be sure to check it out in the LEGO Store right now. Be sure to add LEGO's U.S.S. Enterprise set as well for even more minifigures and fun for your growing Star Trek collection.

Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge

"Prepare for an iconic voyage with the LEGO® Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701™ Bridge (11385) model building kit, a perfect gift idea for adult fans of the hit franchise. Recreate the transporter room and the bridge, complete with computer stations and a screen showing a Klingon warrior. Rock the captain's chair to simulate space turbulence and bracing battle scenes. Turn a dial to beam crew members from the transporter pads and push a lever to swish open the turbo lift doors."

"This building set for adults comes with 8 crew minifigures including James T. Kirk, Spock, Nyota Uhura, Hikaru Sulu, Leonard McCoy, Pavel Chekov, Christine Chapel and Montgomery Scott, plus 4 tribbles and accessories including Spock's harp, 2 Vulcan Lirpas and a Trident Scanner. Discover 3D instructions in the LEGO Builder app. Set contains 1,701 pieces."

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