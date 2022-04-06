Star War Rogue One Saw Gerrera Deluxe Figure Revealed by Hasbro

It looks like Hasbro is taking fans back to the Empire controlled planet of Jedha once again as they reveal a brand new deluxe Star Wars figure. Releasing as part of their popular 6" The Black Series line, a long-awaited character from the hit film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story arrives with Saw Gerrera. This iconic Star Wars character was the first to make it from the animated realm to live-action as he made his debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Helping fans finish off their Rogue One line, Saw Gerrera comes to life like never before with a complete screen accurate armor set and head sculpt. Loaded with tools and crazed design, this activist has some deadly tactics to take down the Empire and will be a deadly new addition to your collection. The Star Wars Rogue One Deluxe Saw Gerrera The Black Series figure will be priced at $33.99. He is expected to release by Spring 2023, and pre-orders will go up tomorrow 4/7 at 1 PM EST at most retailers like here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SAW GERRERA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 /Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SAW GERRERA Figure, inspired by the character in ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY movie. Gerrera is bunkered on the ancient world of Jedha coordinating a prolonged insurgency against the Imperial occupation; his ailing health does little to wither his resolve to fight. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 accessories. Available for preorder 4/7 at 1PM ET at most major retailers."