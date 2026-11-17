Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: A New Hope Jawa & Tusken Raider Retro 2-Pack Revealed

Hasbro has just revealed that a brand-new assortment of Star Wars Retro Collection action figures is coming in Spring 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Star Wars Retro Collection Jawa & Tusken Raider 2-pack inspired by A New Hope for Spring 2027.

The 3.75-inch Jawa and Tusken Raider feature vintage Kenner-style deco, design, and classic vinyl capes.

Jawa includes a blaster, while the Tusken Raider packs its signature gaffi stick for classic Tatooine action.

The Jawa & Tusken Raider Retro 2-pack is a Target exclusive, joining other Star Wars 50th anniversary releases.

Tatooine is getting a little more dangerous as Hasbro brings two of the planet's most recognizable inhabitants to its Star Wars Retro Collection. Hasbro is continuing to celebrate the classic Kenner action figures that helped launch a galaxy far, far away with another fun 2-pack. Inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope, the Jawa and Tusken Raider are back in perfect retro style for a new Target Exclusive release. Standing at 3.75 inches tall, both figures feature vintage-inspired designs and deco that capture the look and feel of the original 1970s and 1980s Star Wars toys.

The Jawa comes armed with a blaster, while the Tusken Raider is equipped with its signature gaffi stick, giving collectors everything they need to recreate some classic Tatooine encounters. Both figures feature that iconic vinyl cape Kenner released back in the day, and both will get their own vintage-inspired cardback packaging. A release like this is the perfect way to celebrate 50 years of Star Wars with some collectibles that started it all. The Star Wars Retro Jawa & Tusken Raider 2-pack will be available exclusively at Target in Spring 2027. Pricing has not yet been announced, but it will be released alongside other Retro releases like the Stormtrooper & Rebel Trooper 2-Pack.

STAR WARS RETRO A NEW HOPE – JAWA & TUSKEN RAIDER

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Exclusively available at Target Spring 2027 ). The STAR WARS RETRO line features detailing and design calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s figures. Inspired by STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE , this 3.75-inch-scale 2-pack includes Jawa and Tusken Raider figures. Featuring deco and design calling back to the original Kenner releases, these STAR WARS figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections."

"The Jawa includes a blaster, and the Tusken Raider figure includes the signature gaffi stick for added poseability. This multipack of vintage toys features collectible blister cards within an outer box featuring classic Kenner branding. Find other STAR WARS RETRO collectibles to reimagine iconic scenes — or create your own (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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