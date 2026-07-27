Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Obi-Wan Kenobi TVC Figure Revealed

Hasbro unveiled new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, including an Attack of the Clones Obi-Wan Kenobi figure now available for pre-order.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Obi-Wan Kenobi figure at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

The 3.75-inch Attack of the Clones Obi-Wan features photoreal deco, soft goods, alternate hands, and sabers.

This Star Wars TVC wave ties into the Hasbro Pulse Republic Gunship HasLab and the Battle of Geonosis lineup.

Obi-Wan joins Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala, with pre-orders live now for $19.99 ahead of Fall 2026.

Hasbro has unveiled an impressive selection of new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures during San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Some of these figures are already available for pre-order, including a new wave inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. This ongoing collection is designed to complement the upcoming Hasbro Pulse Republic Gunship HasLab, allowing fans to recreate exciting moments from the Battle of Geonosis. First up is the legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, who is depicted in his Attack of the Clones outfit.

This long-haired Obi-Wan figure will include a pair of soft goods hands, a lightsaber hilt, an extended lightsaber blade, and a pair of swappable hands, a unique feature for The Vintage Collection line. As expected, Obi-Wan will come on an Attack of the Clones card back showcasing his time in the Geonosis arena. Padawan Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala will join him in this wave. Pre-orders for Obi-Wan Kenobi are already available through Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with a planned fall 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Obi-Wan Kenobi (AOTC)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 | Pre-order on July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). After surviving being taken prisoner on Geonosis, Obi-Wan fought off battle droids as the Cone War erupted around him. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."

"Based on Obi-Wan Kenobi as seen in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features multiple articulation points, photoreal deco, and a soft goods skirt. Pose out Obi-Wan Kenobi with the included blue-bladed Lightsaber™, unlit hilt, and set of alternate grip hands. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, and collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

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