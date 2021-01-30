Hasbro Shows Off Upcoming Star Wars Figures With Pipeline Reveals

Hasbro Pulse recently had their newest Star Wars live stream, mainly dedicated to Lucasfilm's 50th Anniversary announcements. Fans were greeted with a great set of reveals with the new Black Series and The Vintage Collection covering multiple Star Wars lore eras. However, the reveals did not end there as they also decide to talk to fans about what is on the horizon from Hasbro. Hasbro did not have actual product reveals, or the digital rendering of these upcoming reveals as they are just what is on the table for future releases. We can imagine that these announcements could change in the future depending on the way Hasbro focuses of its releases. The announcement consists of five new characters coming to Star Wars: The Black Series and two to The Vintage Collection with:

The Black Series

Trooper Tech from The Bad Batch

Bounty Hunter Ora Sing from Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Zero Droid from The Mandalorian

Mandalorian Koska Reeves ( Sasha Banks ) from The Mandalorian

) from The Mandalorian General Lando Calrissian from Return of the Jedi

The Vintage Collection

IG-11 from The Mandalorian

from The Mandalorian Lando Calrissian from Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back

Some of these Star Wars Hasbro reveals are pretty amazing, giving us some long await figures like IG-11 in 3.75" format. For myself, I can not wait to see Tech in physical form, and he will be a must-have for fans of Clone Force 99. Fans will just need Wrecker and Echo to finish off the Elite Trooper Unit and prepare for the upcoming animated series. With the reveal of Bo-Katan for this season's wave of figures, it will be nice to add Koska Reeves to your Mandalorian collection. It will be quite some time before we actually get to see product reveals for these figures, but Hasbro will let us know their progress in the future. Fans can find some of the recent Star Wars releases located here as they wait for some of these new figures to drop.