Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars INT-4 Interceptor & Imperial Warlord Set Coming Soon

Hasbro unveiled new Star Wars collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con, including the INT-4 Interceptor and an Imperial Remnant Warlord.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed the Star Wars Vintage Collection INT-4 Interceptor & Imperial Remnant Warlord set at SDCC 2026.

The Star Wars INT-4 Interceptor features weathered deco, folding wings, retractable landing gear, and opening hatch.

The included Imperial Remnant Warlord figure has a Photo Real portrait, soft goods, blaster, and Vintage cardback.

Inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu, the Star Wars set launches for pre-order August 13 at 1 PM ET for $51.99.

Hasbro delivered an impressive assortment of Star Wars collectibles during San Diego Comic-Con, including a brand-new deluxe vehicle for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. Making its debut is the INT-4 Interceptor, a compact Imperial scout craft designed for atmospheric patrols, rapid-response missions, and reconnaissance. While originally deployed by the Galactic Empire, many surviving Imperial warlords continued using these fast attack craft after the Empire's fall. Hasbro's latest Vintage Collection release includes both the INT-4 Interceptor and an all-new Imperial Remnant Warlord figure.

The included figure features a Photo Real portrait, soft-goods jacket, blaster accessory, and its own Vintage Collection cardback packaging. Meanwhile, the INT-4 Interceptor comfortably seats one 3.75-inch figure in its cockpit and features impressively weathered paintwork inspired by its on-screen appearance. Collectors can also look forward to articulated wings, retractable landing gear, and an opening cockpit hatch, making the vehicle perfect for dynamic displays. This fun release will allow fans to recreate the thrilling opening sequence from The Mandalorian & Grogu as the Imperial Warlord attempts to escape the devastating AT-AT attack. Pre-orders are scheduled to go live on August 13 at 1:00 PM ET through Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers for $51.99.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – INT-4 Interceptor & Warlord

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $51.99 | Pre-order on August 13 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Recreate the exciting chase scene from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU™ with the 3.75-inch scale INT-4 interceptor — a single-pilot scouting craft utilized by Imperial Remnant forces. The INT-4 interceptor vehicle features weathered deco and detailed design elements inside the cockpit. Vehicle articulation includes a top hatch that opens and closes, folding wings, and retractable landing foot."

"Comes with an attachable cannon accessory for creating dynamic scenes on your shelf. Making his The Vintage Collection debut, this Imperial Remnant warlord 3.75-finch scale figure comes with a blaster accessory and soft goods coat and skirt. This set comes in a closed box package with Kenner branding. Imperial Remnant warlord figure is on a retro-inspired cardback with VC number. "

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