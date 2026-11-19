Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Star Wars: Kit Fisto Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Arrives at Disney Store

Disney Store brings Kit Fisto's iconic green Lightsaber to life with a new Legacy Lightsaber Hilt featuring sound effects and a display case.

Article Summary Disney Store debuts the Star Wars Kit Fisto Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, inspired by the Jedi Master's weapon from the prequels.

The Galaxy’s Edge collectible features green illumination and sound effects when paired with a compatible blade.

This Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber release includes a lined display case with a hinged lid and Jedi Order symbol.

Priced at $159.99, the Kit Fisto Lightsaber hilt is available now at Disney Store while supplies last.

Star Wars fans have another Jedi weapon to add to their collections as the Disney Store introduces a new Legacy Lightsaber Hilt inspired by Kit Fisto. Kit Fisto was a respected member of the Jedi High Council and appeared throughout the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, including Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The Nautolan Jedi Master is getting his own collectible replica, bringing another piece of the galaxy far, far away to Disney's growing Star Wars merchandise lineup. Now, fans can celebrate the character with a detailed recreation of his signature green Lightsaber as the newest Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge release.

The Kit Fisto Legacy Lightsaber Hilt features its signature green illumination and has a built-in sound effect. This is just the hilt and will need to be paired with a compatible Disney Lightsaber Blade (sold separately) to function fully. Just like other legacy Lightsabers, a special display case featuring the Jedi Order symbol is also included. Priced at $159.99, the Kit Fisto Legacy Lightsaber Hilt is currently available right now through the Disney Store, while supplies last.

Kit Fitso Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

"This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one carried by Nautolan Jedi Kit Fitso and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive design features sound effects and illuminates in green when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with the Jedi crest on the front."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes hilt and case

Hilt case has hinged lid and lined interior

Jedi Order symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate green an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Battery case in handle

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