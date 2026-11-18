Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Store, star wars

Star Wars: Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet Replica Revealed

Disney Store brings Darth Maul's Mandalorian warriors to life with a new Super Commando Helmet featuring voice-changing effects

Article Summary Disney Store unveils a Star Wars Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet inspired by Darth Maul’s Clone Wars warriors.

The full-scale adult Star Wars replica features premium red-and-black deco and horned styling tied to Maul’s rule.

Electronic roleplay features include a voice-changing microphone and authentic character phrases from Star Wars.

The Star Wars Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet is available online at Disney Store for $119.99, with park arrival possible.

The Mandalorian Super Commandos were an elite group of warriors who pledged their allegiance to Darth Maul after he seized control of Mandalore. Originally members of Death Watch, these warriors embraced Maul's leadership and adopted distinctive red-and-black armor inspired by their new leader's fearsome appearance. This striking new armor featured intimidating horn-like designs on certain helmets, making them some of the most recognizable Mandalorian warriors in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Disney Store is now bringing the Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet to life with the debut of its newest Electronic Helmet release.

The replica Super Commando Helmet features a red-and-black design with premium decorative finishes and a one-size-fits-all adult design. As an electronic helmet, it also includes a voice-changing microphone, allowing fans to transform their voices while bringing their Mandalorian role-play adventures to life. Just like some of Disney Store's other electronic Star Wars helmets, this one features authentic character phrases from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Star Wars Mandalorian Super Commando Replica Helmet is available online through Disney Store for $119.99. Be sure to keep an eye out for its arrival at Disney Parks as well, and may the Force be with you.

Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet – Star Wars

"Maul's loyal Mandalorians modify their armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord. These super commandos wear armor of red and black, and some even fashion horns atop their helmets to better resemble their Nightbrother leader. This highly detailed replica represents one such helmet. Adding to its commanding presence, it features voice-changing effects and plays real character phrases, and it is ready for you to make it your own."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Full scale adult helmet

Detailed roleplay reproduction with premium deco

Includes microphone for voice changing function

Real character phrases

Interior padding

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

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