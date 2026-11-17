Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Star Wars: R2-D2 Celebrates Life Day with Droid Factory Figure

Disney Store celebrates the beloved Star Wars holiday with an exclusive R2-D2 Life Day Droid Factory figure featuring festive accessories.

Article Summary Disney Store celebrates Star Wars Life Day with an exclusive R2-D2 Droid Factory figure inspired by the Wookiee holiday.

The Star Wars collectible features R2-D2 in a red fabric cloak with a blue Life Day orb held by his articulated arm.

Life Day honors family, friendship, and togetherness, making this festive R2-D2 a fun seasonal Star Wars display piece.

The R2-D2 Life Day Droid Factory figure is priced at $17.99 and available now at Disney Store and Disney Parks.

Life Day is a special Wookiee holiday in the Star Wars galaxy, celebrating family, friendship, and the importance of coming together with loved ones. First introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, the holiday has since become a fun tradition among Star Wars fans, with November 17 serving as an annual opportunity to celebrate the occasion. Over the years, Disney has introduced several special collectibles inspired by Life Day, and now another familiar face is joining the festivities. R2-D2 is getting into the holiday spirit with a new Droid Factory figure arriving at Disney Store.

This special Droid Factory astromech release features R2- D2 wearing a festive red fabric cloak and holding a transparent blue Life Day orb with his articulated arm. The colorful accessories give the iconic droid a unique appearance, making this a fun addition for Droid Factory collectors and Star Wars holiday displays. Whether you're celebrating Life Day or simply looking to expand your astromech collection, this little droid is here for you. The R2-D2 Life Day Droid Factory Figure is priced at $17.99 and is available through the Disney Store and at Disney Parks.

R2-D2 Life Day Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars

"Dressed in a red cloak and holding a blue orb in honor of Life Day, R2-D2 is ready to mark the traditional Wookiee holiday celebrating galactic harmony. An adorable Droid Factory figure, Artoo will make a harmonous addition to your droid collection, or be the perfect start to one!"

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted

Red fabric cloak

Top of dome fitted with an arm holding a Life Day orb

Articulated arms

Collect all Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

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