Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, star wars

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Anakin Skywalker Debuts from Blokees

New Star Wars Champion Class model kits have been revealed by Blokees including the Revenge of the Sith Anakin Skywalker

Article Summary Blokees adds Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith to its Champion Class line with a new Anakin Skywalker model kit.

The officially licensed Star Wars kit includes 121 pre-colored pieces with easy snap-fit assembly and movie-inspired detail.

Anakin features poseable joints, swappable head sculpts, extra hands, and three lightsaber forms for dynamic display.

Priced at $19.99, the Star Wars Champion Class Anakin Skywalker kit is available now from the Blokees Shop.

Blokees is returning to a galaxy far, far away as they have unveiled their latest Star Wars Champion Class model kit. We have already seen a few of these model kits, starting with the original trilogy, featuring Stormtroopers, Darth Vader, and alternate Stormtrooper outfits for Luke and Han Solo. We have also seen The Mandalorian come to life with Din Djarin and Bo-Katan. Now, it looks like Blokees is returning to the Star Wars prequel era with the arrival of Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. That's right, the Chosen One has arrived with an impressive 121-piece kit featuring movie-inspired details, easy snap-fit assembly, and an officially licensed design.

Anakin Skywalker will be fully articulated and feature a nice variety of swappable parts, including interchangeable head sculpts, extra hands, and three different lightsaber forms to display with him. This should give collectors plenty of options when creating different poses and recreating some of Anakin's most memorable moments from Revenge of the Sith. It is nice to see Blokees continuing to expand its Star Wars Champion Class series into the prequel trilogy, and hopefully, Obi-Wan Kenobi is on the way. Collectors can already purchase the Anakin Skywalker kit for $19.99 right now on the Blokees Shop. Be on the lookout for more Prequel Trilogy Champion Class kits like the Attack of the Clones Clone Trooper.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – Anakin Skywalker

"This officially licensed Anakin Skywalker™ model kit draws inspiration from STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH™. Featuring 121 pre-colored pieces, poseable joints, interchangeable head sculpts and hands, three lightsaber forms, and a display stand, it supports a variety of display options with no brush, glue, or cutters required."

Officially Licensed

Poseable Joints for Display

Three Lightsaber Forms

Movie-Inspired Design

Easy Snap-Fit Assembly

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