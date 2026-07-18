Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: The Black Series Dogma & Hardcase 2-Pack Walmart Exclusive

A new Star Wars: The Black Series 501st Clone Trooper two-pack featuring Clone Trooper Dogma and Hardcase is coming soon

Article Summary Star Wars The Black Series Dogma and Hardcase 2-Pack heads to Walmart Collector Con as a new exclusive release.

The Star Wars Clone Wars set brings 501st Legion troopers Dogma and Hardcase to life with realistic, animated detail.

Each 6-inch Star Wars figure includes removable helmets, blasters, and Hardcase’s signature laser cannon.

Priced at $55.97, the Walmart exclusive Star Wars Black Series 2-Pack drops July 23 at 10 AM EST online.

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is just around the corner, and with it comes another Walmart Collector Con event. As with previous online drops, a variety of exclusive collectibles will debut. One of the featured releases is a brand-new Star Wars: The Black Series 501st Clone Trooper two-pack featuring Clone Trooper Dogma and Hardcase. Both iconic 501st Legion clone troopers from Star Wars: The Clone Wars have been recreated with realistic designs while faithfully capturing their animated appearances.

The figures include removable helmets and a variety of weapons, including two blasters and Hardcase's signature laser cannon. Like many clones from The Clone Wars, Dogma and Hardcase feature unique markings that highlight their individuality, and those details have been carefully recreated for this release. Fans can expand their clone collection with this Walmart exclusive, priced at $55.97. The set will be available through the Walmart Collector Con website on July 23 at 10 AM EST.

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, series, and more. This Star Wars action figure set from Hasbro is detailed to look like Clone Trooper Dogma and Clone Trooper Hardcase from Star Wars: The Clone Wars™. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

THE CLONE WARS™: This Clone Trooper Dogma & Clone Trooper Hardcase 2-pack is inspired by the beloved animated series — a great gift for fans and collectors ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Fans can display these 6-inch-scale figures (15 cm) — including premium design and multiple articulation points — in their collections

ANIMATION-INSPIRED DECO: Unique face markings distinguish Dogma and Hardcase from their clone brothers and reflect their personalities, as shown in the detailed figure portrait head deco

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