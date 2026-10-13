Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: The Black Series Saesee Tiin Announced from Hasbro

Hasbro has unveiled a new Star Wars: The Black Series Saesee Tiin figure — pre-orders begin October 29 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, with an expected Spring 2027 release.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed Star Wars: The Black Series Saesee Tiin at New York Comic Con 2026 as part of the new New Era line.

The Star Wars figure captures the Jedi Council master with detailed sculpting, soft goods robes, and a green lightsaber.

Saesee Tiin is based on his Star Wars prequel appearances, including Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Star Wars Black Series Saesee Tiin pre-orders open October 29 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, with release set for Spring 2027.

The Jedi High Council is coming to life through Hasbro, which has unveiled a new assortment of Star Wars: The Black Series figures. One of them is Jedi Master Saesee Tiin, an Iktotchi with a very distinctive horned appearance. This Jedi Master served as a Jedi General during the Clone Wars and was a renowned starfighter pilot within the Jedi Order. He appeared in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. Saesee Tiin was also one of the Jedi Masters who accompanied Mace Windu to confront Emperor Palpatine.

Hasbro now faithfully brings this Jedi Master to life with an impressive figure featuring fabric robes, detailed sculpting, and his signature green lightsaber with a swinging blade effect. Packaging has yet to be revealed, but Saesee Tiin will be part of Hasbro's new Star Wars: The Black Series New Era line, which features new and updated packaging. Pre-orders for this Jedi Master are set to go live on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers on October 29 at 1 PM EST, with an expected Spring 2027 release.

STAR WARS BLACK SERIES SAESEE TIIN

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 29 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027). The imposing Saesee Tiin was a member of the Jedi Council during the final years of the Republic. In addition to being a skilled Lightsaber master, he was a capable starfighter pilot."

"The STAR WARS BLACK SERIES line includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This BLACK SERIES STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Saesee Tiin from ATTACK OF THE CLONES. The figure features film-inspired sculpt and photoreal deco, plus a soft goods robe. Pose the figure with the included Lightsaber™ and swinging FX."

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