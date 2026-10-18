Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, star wars

Star Wars: The Black Series Saga in The Daily LITG, 18th October 2026

Star Wars: The Black Series Saga was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Star Wars: The Black Series Saga Collection Multipack led Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, topping yesterday’s chart.

The Daily LITG rounds up trending comics, TV, and pop culture news, from Marvel sales to DC cover cancellations.

Highlights include Frank Cho’s Marvel/Lucasfilm claims, NCIS: Origins, Star Trek, Avengers, and Action Comics.

Looking back across eight years, LITG revisits past October headlines from Grant Morrison to IDW, Willow, and X-Men.

Star Wars: The Black Series Saga was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Star Wars: The Black Series Saga was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Grant Morrison Day

LITG two years ago, the Comics Industry on the IDW Logo

LITG three years ago, Willow Wars

LITG four years ago, The New Thirteen

LITG five years ago, The Abuse Of Bewitched

LITG six years ago, Transformers, Pokémon GO and Moira MacTaggert

LITG seven years ago, Scott, Jean and Logan were superheroes' first throuple.

And Frank Miller disagreed with Quentin Tarantino.

LITG eight years ago, Gun Media was reviving the past

And Kyle Baker's Black Panther was quite a thing.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Deleted:

Steve Epting , artist, co-creator of Winter Soldier and Velvet

, artist, co-creator of Winter Soldier and Velvet Tye Bourdony , owner of SciFiPulse

, owner of SciFiPulse Comic book reviewer Kat Hill

Andrew Peterson, Over Night Empire Owner/Artist/Writer

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!