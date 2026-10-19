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Star Wars: The Black Series Saga in The Daily LITG, 19th October 2026

Star Wars: The Black Series Saga was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Star Wars: The Black Series Saga was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Star Wars: The Black Series Saga was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Last Wolverine and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

LITG two years ago, DC Comics solicits for January 2025

LITG three years ago, Miles Morales' New Costume

LITG four years ago, Misdreavus Under The Spotlight

LITG five years ago, The Abuse Of Bewitched

LITG six years ago, Transformers, Pokémon GO and Future State

LITG seven years ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters

And Superman was losing his identity.

LITG eight years ago, Rob Liefeld was drawing Superman.

And Vikings was getting red on you.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comics artist Alison Sohn .

. Creator of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, Jim Starlin .

. Writer and artist Nadine Messner-Loebs .

. Darkhawk co-creator and artist on KnightsEnd and Zero Hour: Crisis in Time, Michael Manley .

. Writer and co-creator of Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters, Don Chin .

. Phil Boyle , President & CEO at Coliseum of Comics.

, President & CEO at Coliseum of Comics. Secret Warriors and Red Lanterns artist Alessandro Vitti .

. Kyrra Alien Jungle Girl writer Rich Woodall.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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