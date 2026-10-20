Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, star wars

Star Wars: The Black Series Saga in The Daily LITG, 20th October 2026

Star Wars: The Black Series Saga was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Star Wars: The Black Series Saga tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG rundown of yesterday’s biggest reads.

Catch the full top ten, from Absolute Green Arrow spoilers to Hasbro reveals, Conan news, DC updates, and more.

Look back through eight years of LITG highlights, with past headline-makers from Marvel, DC, TV, games, and comics.

Find extra recent coverage, comic book birthdays for October 20, and details on subscribing to the LITG mailing list.

Star Wars: The Black Series Saga was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Star Wars: The Black Series Saga was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Saturday Night Losers

LITG two years ago, DC Comics solicits for January 2025

LITG three years ago, Marvel Solicits

LITG four years ago, The Wolverines Of Krakoa

LITG five years ago, Gabe Eltaeb & Heterosexuality

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, Halo 4 and UCS

LITG seven years ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters

And Superman was going through the change.

LITG eight years ago, Marvel was liquidating hardcovers.

And Haunting Of Hill House was hitting.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ron Garney, writer/artist on JLA, Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Daredevil, Captain America.

writer/artist on JLA, Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Daredevil, Captain America. Len Kaminski , writer/editor at Marvel Comics, on War Machine, Avengers, Ghost Rider 2099, Dr. Strange.

, writer/editor at Marvel Comics, on War Machine, Avengers, Ghost Rider 2099, Dr. Strange. Paul Fricke , co-creator of Trollords and Terror Tots, artist on Grimjack, Impact, Jurassic Park and El Diablo.

, co-creator of Trollords and Terror Tots, artist on Grimjack, Impact, Jurassic Park and El Diablo. Elia Bonetti, cover artist on War Of The Realms, Darth Vader, Fear Itself.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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