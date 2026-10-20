Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, star wars
Star Wars: The Black Series Saga in The Daily LITG, 20th October 2026
Star Wars: The Black Series Saga was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Star Wars: The Black Series Saga tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG rundown of yesterday’s biggest reads.
- Catch the full top ten, from Absolute Green Arrow spoilers to Hasbro reveals, Conan news, DC updates, and more.
- Look back through eight years of LITG highlights, with past headline-makers from Marvel, DC, TV, games, and comics.
- Find extra recent coverage, comic book birthdays for October 20, and details on subscribing to the LITG mailing list.
Star Wars: The Black Series Saga was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
Star Wars: The Black Series Saga was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Black Series Saga Collection Multipack
- Absolute Spoilers For Absolute Green Arrow #6, Under The Hood…
- John Rhys-Davies Writes – And Stars In – The Lost Legion Graphic Novel
- Daniel Warren Johnson's Captain America Fights For An Immigrant Nation
- Liam Sharp Returns To Savage Sword Of Conan In 2027
- DC All In Saga: The New Gods by Ram V, Alex Paknadel and Joan Urgell
- Absolute Cyborg In Absolute Flash #20 Teasing More Absolute Spoilers
- Detective Comics #1114 Preview: Batman Teams Up with Mr. Freeze
- Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Magnificent Maestros Coming November 13
- Punisher Showdowns: Black Widow #1 Preview: Vegas Vendetta
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Man Of Action Duncan Rouleau Writes And Draws Ben 10 #9, With Vilgax
- Exclusive: IDW January/February 2027 Solicits With A Godzilla Finale
- Vampirella & Red Sonja Launch Dynamite's New Line Of 80-Page Giants
- Dan Watters And Pasquale Qualano's Love Story For The Terminator
- Grant Perkins Creates A New Dorothy And Alice Graphic Novel In Rhyme
- Star Wars: The Black Series Saga in The Daily LITG, 19th October 2026
LITG one year ago, Saturday Night Losers
- SNL, Sabrina Carpenter Get Off to A Late Start and Never Recover
- Last Wolverine #1 Preview: New Claws in Town
- What Happens To Barbara Gordon In Justice Unlimited #12? Spoilers…
- Threezero Unveils New Power Rangers 1/6 Lord Drakkon Evo III Figure
- Comic Book Creators And Comic Stores React To… No Kings
- The Lateness Of Ultimate Spider-Man And Absolute Batman
- Batman: The World's Argentinian Team, Salvador Sanz & Luciano Saracino
- 33 January 2026 Marvel Comics Solicits Frankensteined, 12 For February
- No Kings: ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX News, MSNBC, CNN & More Ready Coverage
- Ken The Septapus, The New Jeff The Land Shark From Marvel Comic
- All The Winners Of The Ringo Awards 2025 at Baltimore Comic Con
- PrintWatch: Absolute Batman, Transformers, Rogue Sun, Punisher & More
- The Wonderful Wolverine in The Daily LITG, 19th October 2025
LITG two years ago, DC Comics solicits for January 2025
- Fight Breaks Out At New York Comic Con Over Peach Momoko Spawn Cover
- Star Wars: Jedi Knights Announced For March 2025 At New York Comic Con
- DC Comics Confirms They Are Bringing Back Vertigo Imprint
- DC Confirms Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb On Batman Ongoing Comic For Hush 2
- Stephen King: Holly Gibney "Will Be Back for at Least One More Encore"
- DC Comics' January 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
- Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Release Date And Poster Revealed At NYCC
- DC Comics Introduces The Fractal Lanterns To Green Lantern In 2025
- Slow Horses: BBC Turned Down Series Because Of Course They Did
- Image Comics' January 2025 Solicits And Solicitations In Full
- Batman: Hush 2 Will Begin With Batman #158 in March 2025
- Revealing More About Soulless And First Ghost From Ghost Machine
- The Unusual Horror of Chesler's Punch Comics #19, Up for Auction
- Zombie by Bill Everett Debuts in Menace #5, up for Auction
- Ignition Press – Filip Sablik, Jamie S Rich, Eric Gitter & Jeremy Haun
- Steve McNiven & Charles Soule Do An Old Man Daredevil Comic
- Here's The Link For Batman Hush 2 Jim Lee Shirts For The Next 51 Hours
- DC Announce Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong 2
- DC Comics Confirms James Gunn On New Peacemaker/Eagly/Vigilante Comic
- Adrián Gutiérrez, New Regular Artist On Batman/Superman World's Finest
- The Theater of Haruhi Suzumiya: Yen Press to Publish English Ebook
- EC Comics' Cruel Kingdom & Power Lords in Oni's January 2025 Solicits
- Adam Glass & Bernard Chang's Blood Train at Ninth Circle/Image Comics
- The Transcendent Horror Noir of Witches Tales #25, Up for Auction
- Geiger, Hyde St, Rocketfellers, Redcoat at Ghost Machine January 2025
- Transformers, Void Rivals & GI Joe in Energon January 2025 Solicits
- Jonathan Glapion's No Home Here in January 2025 Spawn Solicits
- Howard Chaykin's Black Kiss Omnibus From Image Comics in 2025
- Otis Frampton Turns The Patchwork Girl Of Oz Into A Graphic Novel
- Howl by Alisa Kwitney & Mauricet in Ahoy Comics' January 2024 Solicits
- The Winners Of Scholastic UK's First Graphic Novel Prize
- DC Comics January 2024 Solicits in The Daily LITG 19th October, 2024
LITG three years ago, Marvel Solicits
- Marvel Comics January 2024 Solicits In Full (And A Bit Of February)
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man Gets A New Costume And More (Spoilers)
- So Who Is The New Ultimate Spider-Man, Then?
- Comic Creators Coming Down With Covid After NYCC
- Marvel Recreate First Year of Secret Wars & Spider-Man's Black Costume
- Marvel Comics to Launch Dead X-Men in 2024
- Tara Strong Recasting Over Posts "Not a Difficult Decision": Boxtown
- Can Frasier Move Beyond His Daytime Talk Show Past? (S01E03 Images)
- Double Midnight Comics Looking for Help in Theft of 1st Wolverine
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In October 2023
- Todd McFarlane Launches Ten More Spawn Titles For 2024
- Ryan Parrott Returns for Power Rangers Unlimited: Morphin Masters #1
- Spawn's First Female Writer Erica Schultz, On A Future Spawn
- Liam Sharp Thinks About a Post-Roman Empire For Spawn The Dark Ages
- Edge Of Spider-Verse Returns From Marvel In February 2024
- The Fiction House Covers of Joe Doolin, up for Auction
- Dark Souls Get The Willow King from George Mann & Maan House in 2024
- Canto Jumps From IDW To Dark Horse For Hardcover Comics
- Marvel Cancels Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, Replaced By Jango Fett
- Fabian Nicieza Writes A Krakoan Age X-Men Comic For Cable In 2024
- IDW to Launch Monster High for Free Comic Book Day 2024
- Sheena and the Elusive Jumbo Comics #31, Up for Auction
- Lily Renée's Señorita Rio from WWII-Era Fiction House, Up for Auction
- When Charlie Cox Cosplayed As Bluey At New York Comic Con
- The Blue Book Prequel From 1947 Gets A Prequel At Dark Horse Comics
- Miles Morales' New Costume in The Daily LITG, 19th of October, 2023
LITG four years ago, The Wolverines Of Krakoa
- X-Men #16 Reveals Major Confrontation Between Wolverine And Krakoa
- Marvel's Defenders Takes On DC Comics Crisis Reboots (Spoilers)
- Beavis and Butt-Head Season 9 Review: Enough New to Stay Relevant
- Nightwing Gets a Visitor Who Might Get in the Way of a Batgirl Wedding
- Adam Page Injured in Scary Ending to AEW Dynamite
- No One Contacted David Lloyd About Pennyworth & V For Vendetta
- Jason Aaron Brings Back Knuckles O'Shaughnessy To The Avengers
- Criminal Minds: Evolution Star Joe Mantegna Shares Image Update
- The Sandman: Netflix Q3 Earnings Report a Good Sign for Season 2?
- Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Confirms Revival Series Honoring John Mahoney
- Tad The Lost Explorer Arrives On PS5 & Steam This November
- Michelle Fus' Ava's Demon Book 2 Kickstarter Hits $250K In A Day
- Giants Collide: Skottie Young Takes On Jeff Lemire's Sweet Tooth
- First Appearance Alert: Mistress Vile Debut In MMPR #101
- This Unique Spider-Gwen #1 Features Original Robbi Rodriguez Art
- Bad Idea Comics Destroys Joe Quesada's Cover for Them
- Fiction Within Fiction, Legendary Lynx by Alex Segura & Sandy Jarrell
- Miracleman: The Silver Age #1, The Twin Towers & 9/11, Today
- Misdreavus Under The Spotlight- The Daily LITG, 19th of October, 2022
LITG five years ago, Gabe Eltaeb & Heterosexuality
- Gabe Eltaeb Not Coloring Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 After DC Comments?
- Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Gold Spider-Man Sold Less Than 10,000, Now At Auction
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- Tonight Is Gothita Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus & Tips
- The Riddler and Catwoman from The Batman Arrive from McFarlane Toys
- This Is My Own Impossible Collection Of Comics, Show Me Yours
- Where Is Spiritomb In The Pokémon GO Halloween Event 2021?
- Dark Side of the Ring S03 Examines The Rise & Fall of Rob Black's XPW
- Michael Davis, Milestone Founder, Applies To Milestone Initiative
- Yes, Yes, It's A Smaller Comics Week Than You Were Expecting
- Mark Millar On Getting COVID & Netflix Meetings In London's West End
- The X-Man, Nature Girl, Gets A New Bad-Ass Look
- This Week's Penguin Random House Marvel Delivery Gets Bubble Wrap
- Unretouchable, New YA Graphic Novel About Body Image by Sofia Szamosi
- Seeing Through The Seer In Batman #115 and Nightwing #85 (Spoilers)
- Poison Ivy As The Bad Target Of Batman #115 & Catwoman #36 (Spoilers)
- Jon Kent's Boyfriend Has Superpowers, But is it Just a Phase? Spoilers
- David Walliams Writes His First Sequel, Gangsta Granny Strikes Again!
- Bewitched And Bewildered, The Daily LITG, 19th of October 2021
LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, Halo 4 and UCS
- Are The New 12KM Strange Eggs Worth Hatching In Pokémon GO?
- Halo 4 Gets Delayed For The Master Chief Collection
- Minecraft Reveals Halloween Plans For Various Things
- DC Comics Drops UCS Comic Distributors For Lunar, Sets Minimum Orders
- Adult Swim Fest: Rick and Morty, Run The Jewels/Cyberpunk 2077 & More
- Marvel Unlimited Publication Delay Drops From Six To Three Months
- DC Comics Will Make All Their 5G Future State Comics Returnable
- Titans Cinematographer Shares More Season 3 Looks, A Wizardly Die
- How To See Unreleased Shinies In Your Pokédex In Pokémon GO
- Is Darkrai The Pokémon GO Halloween 2020 Event Raid Boss?
- Plans For Magistrate, Punchline and Peacekeeper One In Batman In 2021
- James Tynion Teases New Batman Comic With Guillem March – In March?
- You Had Minutes To Foil-Subscribe To James Tynion IV's Razorblades
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 Sell For $50 After IDW Short 130,000 Orders
- Matt Fraction "How-To-Write" Guide For Elsa Charretier's Kickstarter
- Sure Pictures to Develop Cult Of Dracula Comic As A Movie
- The Sixth Volume Of The Last Kids On Earth Is A Graphic Novel
- Power Rangers To Deliver Boom Studios' Biggest Order of 2020
LITG seven years ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters
And Superman was going through the change.
- A European Retailer May Have Leaked The PS5's Price
- Ghostbusters Gets A Transformers Crossover Figure From Hasbro
- Brian Bendis' Superman Secret Identity Reveal Will Make Him the Best Version of Himself and Inspire a Villain to Switch Sides
- "Stargirl" Production Pushes Back on Reports of CW Move: "Not Accurate"
- Avast, Lubbers! Here Be Mutants With Personality in Marauders #1 [Preview] [Arrrh]
- "The Boys": Starlight/Black Noir Floss-Off! Happy Birthday, Jack Quaid!
- From The Rumor Mill: BlizzCon Will Have A Few Major "Diablo" Reveals
- Looks Like DC Comics Are Really Going Ahead With Superman Revealing Clark Kent As Secret Identity – Again
- Straight from One Event Tie-In into Another in Amazing Spider-Man #32 [Preview]
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4: Deer People & More from "B-Story Generator"
- Dataminers Confirm Previous "Mortal Kombat 11" DLC Character List
- You Can Play A Hidden "Stranger Things" Game On Polaroid's Website
- League Of Villains From MHA Get Their Own Funko Pops [Review]
- DC Cancels Doom Patrol: Weight of The Worlds With #7, Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey Now Just a One-Shot
- "Lucifer" Star Tom Ellis Addresses THOSE "Crisis" Crossover Rumors [VIDEO]
LITG eight years ago, Marvel was liquidating hardcovers.
And Haunting Of Hill House was hitting.
- Marvel Comics Liquidates Hardcovers to Comic Stores
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- Jean Grey Gets Weird With Nightcrawler in X-Men Red #9 Preview
- Uncanny X-Men #1: A New Preview, and Writers' Finals Words
- [Review] Haunting of Hill House: Television Gets No Better Than This
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Ron Garney, writer/artist on JLA, Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Daredevil, Captain America.
- Len Kaminski, writer/editor at Marvel Comics, on War Machine, Avengers, Ghost Rider 2099, Dr. Strange.
- Paul Fricke, co-creator of Trollords and Terror Tots, artist on Grimjack, Impact, Jurassic Park and El Diablo.
- Elia Bonetti, cover artist on War Of The Realms, Darth Vader, Fear Itself.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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