Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Asajj Ventress Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Hot Toys unveils its 1/6th scale Asajj Ventress figure from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, featuring LED lightsabers, and accessories.

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals a Star Wars: The Clone Wars Asajj Ventress 1/6 scale figure with a realistic live-action-inspired look.

The Star Wars villain features a new head sculpt, rolling eyeballs, pale skin, and signature Dathomirian markings.

Ventress includes a seamless silicone upper body, hooded cloak, dark blue outfit, and interchangeable costume pieces.

Three LED lightsaber hilts, red blades, and double-blade display options arrive with a $270 March 2028 release.

The dark side has a dangerous new addition to your Star Wars collection as Hot Toys unveils its 1/6th scale Asajj Ventress Collectible Figure from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Once serving as Count Dooku's deadly assassin, the Nightsister of Dathomir became one of the Separatist Alliance's most feared weapons, taking on some of the galaxy's greatest Jedi. This version of Asajj comes to life with a more realistic design compared to her animated appearance in the hit CGI show. Standing out with a newly developed head sculpt, Ventress features realistic pale skin, signature Dathomirian facial markings, and a rolling eyeball feature.

Hot Toys did take things to new levels here by giving her a silicone upper body for a more realistic, seamless appearance. Asajj Ventress iconic outfit is also faithfully captured, featuring a black hooded cloak, dark blue clothing, and interchangeable costume pieces. However, no Ventress display would be complete without her signature curved-hilt lightsabers. Hot Toys also added three USB-powered LED light-up hilts, multiple red blades, and a connector to showcase her double-bladed mode. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars 1/6-scale Asajj Ventress figure is already up for pre-order for $270, with a March 2028 release.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – 1/6th Scale Asajj Ventress

"Fierce, agile, and deadly, Asajj Ventress was one of the Separatist Alliance's most feared operatives during the Clone Wars. Serving under Count Dooku as a dark side acolyte and assassin, the Nightsister of Dathomir relentlessly hunted Jedi across the galaxy, matching blades with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano."

"Expanding the Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ collection, Hot Toys is delighted to present the 1/6th scale Asajj Ventress™ Collectible Figure. The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with realistic pale skin, Dathomirian facial markings, and separate rolling eyeballs to adjust her menacing gaze. To capture her physique, the figure utilizes a silicone material upper body for a seamless design."

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