Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, star wars

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Bossk MAFEX Figure Coming Soon

Medicom is releasing a MAFEX figure: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back — Bossk is coming soon.

Article Summary Medicom unveils the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Bossk MAFEX figure, bringing the iconic bounty hunter back.

The Star Wars Bossk MAFEX release features premium articulation, sharp detailing, and film-inspired coloring.

Collectors get two blaster display options and alternate head sculpts for different Bossk poses and expressions.

Star Wars fans can pre-order Bossk now for $124, with the MAFEX figure scheduled to arrive in August 2027.

It is time to round up your favorite bounty hunter team once again, as Medicom unveils its latest Star Wars MAFEX figure. Coming to life from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Bossk is back and ready to hunt once again. This legendary Trandoshan bounty hunter is iconic in the Star Wars universe and has hunted notable characters from across the galaxy, including Chewbacca during The Clone Wars as well as Han Solo and the gang during the original trilogy.

Now, this figure is arriving at a spaceport near you as part of the MAFEX line, a brand-new, highly detailed, articulated figure. Bossk will come with two different versions of his iconic blaster, allowing it to be displayed around his shoulder or in an attack position. Medicom has also included two different head sculpts, allowing collectors to showcase different expressions as he takes down his next target. Pre-orders are already live on specialty sites like BigBadToyStore for $124, and he is set to release in August 2027.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back MAFEX No.326 Bossk

"This bounty is mine! Medicom Toy is in need of a new bounty hunter to find their next entry in the fan favorite MAFEX line of figures and has found someone that fits the bill perfectly! Striding forth to accept his latest assignment is none other than the legendary Bossk from the Star Wars universe!"

"Hailing from Trandosha, this reptile operative was considered one of the underworld's top bounty hunters and was tasked by Lord Vader himself in hunting down and capturing the renegade Han Solo, Chewbacca and their ship, the Millennium Falcon. Dropping out of hyperspace with the trademark MAFEX articulation, detailing and coloring, this lethal character has set his eyes on joining your collection……and Bossk never misses! Don't miss out and order your figure today!

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