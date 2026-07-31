Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection B1 Battle Droid Commander Announced

Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection B1 Battle Droid Commander is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99 — a 3.75-inch figure with blaster and antenna, inspired by the Battle of Geonosis; arriving Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection B1 Battle Droid Commander during San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

The 3.75-inch Star Wars figure is inspired by Attack of the Clones and the Battle of Geonosis commander droids.

Accessories include a blaster rifle and communications antenna, plus premium articulation and updated deco.

Pre-orders open July 27 on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with a Fall 2026 release and more Clone Wars figures coming.

Last year, Hasbro unveiled its latest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection HasLab project, allowing fans to bring home an all-new Republic Gunship inspired by Attack of the Clones. As with previous HasLab campaigns, Hasbro is expanding the lineup with additional figures that perfectly complement the vehicle. Now it's time to strengthen the Separatist ranks with the B1 Battle Droid Commander. Designed for greater tactical independence, Battle Droid Commanders played an important role in leading Separatist forces across the Clone Wars.

This new 3.75-inch Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure includes a blaster rifle, an attachable communications antenna, and updated paint applications inspired by the Battle of Geonosis. As expected, the figure features premium articulation, making it ideal for both battlefield displays and droid factory scenes. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with a Fall 2026 release planned. Be on the lookout for more Attack of the Clones figures, also coming soon from Hasbro, including the new TVC Super Battle Droid.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – B1 Battle Droid Commander

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 | Pre-order on July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026).B1 battle droids overwhelmed Republic troops with sheer numbers on Geonosis, with B1 commander droids leading the way. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."

"Based on a B1 battle droid commander as seen in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Pose out the B1 battle droid commander with the included blaster rifle accessory and antenna accessory. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, and collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

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