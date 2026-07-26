Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: TVC X-Wing & Luke (Kenner Colors) Set Unveiled by Hasbro

New San Diego Comic-Con 2026 reveals from Hasbro include a Kenner-inspired Star Wars Vintage Collection X‑Wing and Luke Skywalker.

Hasbro's Star Wars panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 featured several exciting reveals, but one of the biggest surprises came from The Vintage Collection. The classic Luke Skywalker X-Wing Fighter is returning with a nostalgic Kenner-inspired color scheme. This special release pays tribute to the original Kenner toy line with retro-inspired paint applications on both the X-Wing, Luke Skywalker, and, of course, the legendary astromech R2-D2. Luke will sport his retro, bright-yellow Kenner-inspired hair and classic orange flight suit.

Star Wars collectors will also appreciate the faithful Kenner-inspired presentation given by Hasbro as Luke Skywalker arriving on a retro-style Vintage Collection card back, complete with his own VC number. While this retro X-Wing will come packaged in a closed box featuring that retro styling, making it a nice throwback too. It is always fun to see releases like this that not only honor the films but the stars that made them reach greater heights, and this is one set that new and old fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders begin August 20 at 1:00 PM EST through select retailers like Hasbro Pulse for $139, with a Fall 2026 release.

Star Wars: TVC – X-Wing Fighter & Luke (Kenner Colors)

"The STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION X-Wing Fighter and Luke Skywalker set includes a vehicle and 2 action figures inspired by the originals. This Rebel Alliance starfighter balances speed with firepower, making long-range jumps with its hyperdrive and its astromech droid co-pilot. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage Kenner toys, the X-wing Fighter features Kenner-inspired detailing, such as new deco on the starfighter and additions to the cockpit."

"Reimagine adventures in hyperdrive on your shelf with this articulated Luke Skywalker figure wearing pilot gear with Kenner deco, and his retro-inspired co-pilot R2-D2. Comes with a removable helmet and blaster for the Luke Skywalker figure, plus pieces to complete the ship assembly. The X-wing Fighter comes in a closed box package with Kenner branding. Luke Skywalker (X-wing): Kenner Colors figure is on a retro-inspired cardback with VC number."

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