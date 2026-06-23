Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Mandalorian

Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series N-1 Starfighter Revealed by LEGO

The adventures of The Mandalorian and Grogu arrive at LEGO with the debut of a brand new N-1 Starfighter USC set

The N-1 starfighter is a sleek, high-performance space vehicle that was originally developed by the Royal Naboo Security Forces. It was first featured in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and made its comeback in Season 3 of The Mandalorian as a newly modified starship. LEGO has just revealed its newest high-end Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set, The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter, is back and ready for action. Designed for adult fans of The Mandalorian, this set comes in at 1,809 pieces, and faithfully recreates Din Djarin's customized Naboo-style starfighter in brick form.

When fully built, the Star Wars N-1 Starfighter will measure 8.5" tall, 15.5" wide, and a mighty 26.5" long! Specialized silver colored bricks will also be included here, with the ship having two display options with forward and side views, which is a nice customizable option. Just like most Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets, LEGO was sure to also include an information plaque about the starship as well as a minifigure of The Mandalorian and Grogu. Collectors can step into the adventures of The Mandalorian & Grogu with this new USC Set for $249.99.

Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series – The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter

"Construct a super-detailed Ultimate Collector Series version of The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter (75442) with this LEGO® Star Wars™ building set. Take time out to immerse yourself in the complex creative challenge. Use LEGO bricks – including special silver-colored bricks – to capture the iconic vehicle's distinctive form, as seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ Season 3 and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett™."

"The set includes a stand with an info plaque, plus The Mandalorian LEGO minifigure and Grogu LEGO figure. Display your creation on the stand in 2 alternative ways: either side-on or facing forward. This collectible starship model building set makes an eye-catching piece of Star Wars decor. Treat yourself or give the set as a gift for other adult fans. Set contains 1,809 pieces."

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