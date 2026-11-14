Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Starscream Seizes Control with New Transformers Machine Wars Figure

The war between Autobots and Decepticons continues on your shelf with the new Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class Starscream figure.

Article Summary Hasbro adds Machine Wars Starscream to Transformers Age of the Primes, reviving the 1997 Decepticon design.

The Leader Class Transformers Starscream stands 7.5 inches tall and converts from robot to jet in 26 steps.

Machine Wars was a short-lived 1997 Transformers toyline, and this release spotlights its forgotten corner of lore.

Transformers fans can pre-order Starscream for $59.99 on Hasbro Pulse now, with the figure set for March 2027.

The Decepticons' most notorious schemer is back and ready to take flight once again! Hasbro is expanding its Transformers Age of the Primes collection with a brand-new Leader Class Starscream figure, bringing one of Cybertron's most recognizable villains into the spotlight. This new release brings fans back to 1997 as his Machine Wars incarnation comes to life, giving Transformers collectors another version of the treacherous Seeker to add to their shelves.

Transformers Machine Wars was a short-lived, somewhat forgotten toyline from 1997. It was released during the height of the Beast Wars era and involved repurposed figures and some quite unusual character designs. Now Hasbro is revisiting that forgotten era with a new Leader Class Starscream that comes in at 7.5 inches tall and converts into his new jet mode in just 26 steps. Hasbro has included two accessories, a sword and a blaster, that can both attach in robot and jet modes. Collectors can bring home the Machine Wars Starscream for $59.99, with pre-orders already up on Hasbro Pulse, with a March 2027 debut.

Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class Starscream

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

7.5-inch (19 cm) Leader Class figure with deco and detailing drawn from the Transformers universe.

Converts between robot and jet modes in 26 steps.

Comes with sword and blaster accessories that attach in both robot and jet modes.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature high articulation for dynamic posing.

Starscream's ambition has always run a step ahead of his loyalty, making the Decepticon second-in-command unreliable at best.

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