Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Step Into The Ministry of Magic with LEGO Newest Harry Potter Set

Get ready to clear some shelf space as LEGO is back with some new sets, including Harry Potter: The Ministry of Magic Collectors' Edition.

Article Summary LEGO celebrates Harry Potter’s 25th anniversary with eight new sets, led by the massive Ministry of Magic Collectors’ Edition.

The 3,491-piece Harry Potter Ministry of Magic set recreates key scenes from Order of the Phoenix and Deathly Hallows.

Fans get 14 minifigures including Harry Potter, Hermione, Ron, Dumbledore, Voldemort, Sirius Black, Tonks, and more.

Loaded with Easter eggs and play features, the Harry Potter set is expected September 1, 2026 for $449.99.

It looks like we are stepping into the wizarding world of Harry Potter once more, as LEGO has unveiled eight brand-new Harry Potter 25th-anniversary sets. It is time to relive some of the magic of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows with a new Ministry of Magic Collector's Edition set. Coming in at 3,491 pieces, the Ministry of Magic will stand 20 inches tall, 13.5 inches wide, and 6 inches deep. This set is loaded with Easter eggs from throughout the Harry Potter films and includes some iconic elements from the Ministry of Magic, including the Hall of Prophecy, the death of Sirius Black, Umbridge's office, and so much more.

A total of 14 LEGO minifigures will be included, with Ron, Hermione, Harry Potter, Dumbledore, Voldemort, Mad-Eye Moody, Sirius Black, Tonks, and more. LEGO really goes all out with these incredible modular Harry Potter sets, and this one is packed with impressive magic that witches and wizards will surely want in their growing Harry Potter collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the Ministry of Magic Collector's Edition set is expected to release on September 1, 2026, for $449.99.

LEGO Harry Potter: The Ministry of Magic – Collectors' Edition

"Relive dramatic Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix™ and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ adventures with this detailed, minifigure-scale model of The Ministry of Magic™ (76476). This enchanting Collectors' Edition building set for adults includes a street-level scene featuring the subway station and famous red telephone box."

"A showstopping display piece for your home or office, the set is full of Easter eggs and fun functions. 'Flush' a minifigure from the restroom stall into the Ministry below, topple shelves in the Hall of Prophecy during battles with the Death Eaters, and more. Bring spellbinding scenes to life in the detailed rooms with 14 minifigures. This collectible merchandise also includes a LEGO® Harry Potter™ 25th anniversary Lynx Patronus™ and makes a special gift idea for adult fans. Set contains 3,491 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!