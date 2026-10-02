Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, hot toys

Steve Rogers Returns with New Hot Toys Avengers: Doomsday Figure

Hot Toys has unveiled a new 1/6th-scale Steve Rogers figure for Avengers: Doomsday as he prepares to answer the call across the multiverse.

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new Avengers: Doomsday 1/6 scale Steve Rogers figure, bringing Chris Evans back to Marvel collectors.

The Avengers: Doomsday release features a new head sculpt, rolling eyeballs, realistic skin texture, beard, and brushed-back hair.

Steve includes silicone arms, interchangeable hands, and a cracked LED Mjolnir with translucent blue lightning effects.

A Deluxe Avengers: Doomsday version adds a Sentinel-themed diorama base, with pre-orders expected soon for 2027.

Steve Rogers is getting back in the fight, and Hot Toys is making sure collectors have a new way to bring his return home. A brand-new 1/6th-scale Steve Rogers has just been revealed for Hot Toys' ongoing Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday collection. The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with an incredible likeness of Chris Evans, including a rolling-eyeballs effect. Other details include realistic skin texture, a sculpted beard, and rugged, brushed-back brown hair. Hot Toys also gives Steve a muscular body and interchangeable silicone arms, adding even more realism to this release.

The fun does not stop there, as some accessories are included, such as a cracked Mjølnir, complete with an LED light-up feature and a translucent blue lightning effect. Steve has dressed down for this release in a soft-goods brown jacket, a black shirt, olive-brown pants, and black shoes. A Deluxe Version will also be offered, taking the display even further with an Avengers: Doomsday Sentinel-themed diorama base, which will be revealed in the coming months. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they should be soon on Sideshow Collectibles with a 2027 release date.

Avengers: Doomsday – 1/6th Scale Steve Rogers

"After returning the Infinity Stones and finally sharing that long-promised dance with Peggy Carter, Steve Rogers believed he had closed the final chapter of his journey. Yet, destiny rarely lets a true soldier rest. When a terrifying new danger threatens worlds across the multiverse, Steve has no choice but to answer the call once again."

"Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, realistic skin textures, detailed beard, and sculpted mid-length brushed-back brown hair. To enhance realism, the muscular body comes equipped with four pieces of interchangeable silicone arms — including a pair of fully seamless arms (pre-posed in fist and Mjølnir-holding gestures) and a pair compatible with the eight interchangeable hands."

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