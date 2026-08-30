Posted in: Collectibles, Minecraft, Toys | Tagged: Sky Castle Toys, Sticki Rolls

Sticki Rolls Has Created a New Set Of Minecraft Items

Sticki Rolls dropped a new set of items tied to Minecraft, as you can get several capsules, a collector's book, and a bracelet.

Article Summary Sticki Rolls teams with Minecraft to launch a collectible line featuring over 600 stickers tied to the hit game.

Minecraft Sticki Rolls Collector’s Book lets fans store sticker pages in a design inspired by survival, crafting, and exploration.

Blind Minecraft Sticki Rolls capsules include 18 wristband designs across Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Epic rarities.

Minecraft backpack clip and wristband sets spotlight Creeper, Enderman, and Wolf with a collector book page included.

Sky Castle Toys revealed a new line of Sticki Rolls, as they've partnered with Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios to make a lineup for Minecraft. In what feels like a very odd but interesting system, they have made this series of stickers that are based on the objects in the game, and have even created a Collector's Book where you can add everything into your own little chest, if you will. It's going to be interesting if this edition of them catches on, considering how excessively pink and shiny almost everything else in the series is. We have more details and images here as they are out in the wild via online shops and Walmart.

Minecraft Sticki Rolls Invade Everyday Life

This line blends the global phenomenon of Minecraft with the fast-growing and socially viral Sticki Rolls collectible platform. With over 600 unique stickers, fans can collect them all and bring Minecraft into everyday play.

Minecraft Sticki Rolls Collector's Book

Contains 20-page cards and transparent sleeves to keep your pages in mint condition. Find and collect the sticker pages, add the Minecraft stickers, and complete your book. The style and design of the book and its pages resonate with three core pillars: Survival, Crafting, and Exploration – taking what players know and love to their Sticki Roll experience!

Minecraft Sticki Rolls Collector's Capsules

Blind collectible capsules featuring 18 different wristband designs across four rarity levels: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic. Wristbands feature Minecraft-inspired resource block beads.

Minecraft Backpack Clip and Wristband Set

Inspired by fan-favorite Minecraft characters, including Creeper, Enderman, and Wolf. Each set comes with a Sticki Rolls dispenser backpack clip, a wristband and a collector book page

About Sticki Rolls

Sticki Rolls are satisfyingly stretchy collectibles that combine the fun of unrolling with the thrill of discovering vibrant characters inside. Each roll hides a surprise—and whether you're a casual fan or a serious collector, there's always something new to stick with.

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