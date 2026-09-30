Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: storm collectibles, street fighter

Storm Collectibles Unveils Street Fighter Alpha 3 Storm Arena Balrog

Coming to life from Street Fighter Alpha 3, Storm Arena Balrog enters the ring with a new 1/12-scale action figure

Article Summary Storm Collectibles unveils a Street Fighter Alpha 3 Balrog figure in 1/12 scale with sharp sculpting and dynamic articulation.

The Street Fighter Balrog release includes two swappable heads, two effect parts, and a stand for display-ready poses.

Inspired by Balrog’s Street Fighter Alpha 3 design, the Storm Arena figure brings the ruthless boxer to collectors.

Street Fighter fans can pre-order Storm Arena Balrog now for $39.99, with the new collectible slated for Q2 2027.

The world of Street Fighter is finally coming to life with a brand-new live-action movie that is set to debut on October 18, 2026. This film features a variety of iconic characters from the legendary Capcom arcade fighting video game series. The movie will feature characters like Ken, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, and more, including the legend 50 Cent taking on the role of Balrog. Balrog made his appearance in Street Fighter II and was originally one of the game's four boss characters. He is a powerful American boxer who shares many similarities with legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Now, Storm Collectibles is bringing this legendary Street Fighter character to life with a brand-new 1/12-scale figure that is highly detailed, highly articulated, and ready to pack a punch. Inspired by his appearance in Street Fighter Alpha 3, Balrog is ready for action with two swappable heads, two attachable effect parts, and a design that nicely captures his look right off the screen. This Storm Arena Balrog is already up for pre-order for $39.99, with a Q2 2027 release.

Street Fighter Alpha 3 Storm Arena Balrog 1/12 Figure

"Balrog is generally self-centered, hot-tempered, arrogant and sadistic. He is a belligerent pugilist who possesses an insatiable urge for money and a vicious, bullying mean streak, often refusing to take responsibility for his actions. This figure features premium articulation for creating a range of action poses with the figure that is sure to be a terrific addition to any Street Fighter collection!"

Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Capcom Street Fighter Alpha 3 video game

Part of Storm Collectibles Storm Arena line

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Balrog figure

Two Interchangeable head sculpts

Two Effect parts

Stand

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