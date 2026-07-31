Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Studio Series Wheelie from Transformers: The Movie Arrives from Hasbro

San Diego Comic Con 2026 has completed, and with it, some new reveals are here from Hasbro like new Transformers making their debut

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a new Transformers Studio Series Wheelie figure at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, inspired by the 1986 movie.

The Transformers: The Movie Wheelie gets an animation-accurate deco and a compact 4.5-inch scale for collectors.

Studio Series Wheelie converts from robot to Cybertronian vehicle mode in 23 steps and includes his signature slingshot.

Hasbro plans to release Transformers Studio Series Wheelie in spring 2027, with pre-order details still to come.

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 has come to an end, but Hasbro continues to reveal exciting additions across its many collectible lines, including Transformers Studio Series. Among the new reveals is a brand-new Studio Series figure based on Wheelie from the classic 1986 animated film The Transformers: The Movie. This small but memorable Autobot is finally receiving a modern collector release inspired by his original animated appearance. After becoming stranded on the planet Quintessa, Wheelie eventually joins forces with the Autobots and proves that courage does not depend on size.

Hasbro's new figure captures his classic design with an animation-inspired deco and a compact 4.5-inch scale. Wheelie converts into his signature Cybertronian vehicle mode in 23 steps and includes his iconic slingshot accessory, making this release a fun addition for fans of the original animated movie. Collectors who grew up with The Transformers: The Movie will certainly appreciate adding this unique Autobot to their shelves. Hasbro has not yet announced the retail price, but the Transformers Studio Series Wheelie figure is expected to arrive in Spring 2027. Pre-order details will be revealed at a later date through Hasbro Pulse. Be on the lookout for more upcoming Transformers releases from Hasbro, like Breakaway, Sky Guard, Energon Optimus Prime, and the Beast Wars 30th Anniversary Maximal Collection.

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE AUTOBOT WHEELIE

"(HASBRO | Ages 8 & up | Approx. Retail Price: Approx. Retail Price: Coming Soon | Available Spring 2027). Experience the epic action of The Transformers: The Movie with the Transformers Studio Series Autobot Wheelie action figure. The 4.5-inch figure converts from robot to car mode in 23 steps."

"With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable slingshot accessory, this Autobot Wheelie figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

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