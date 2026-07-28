Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Suit Up: G.I. Joe Classified M.A.R.S. S.N.A.K.E. Battle Suit

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 brought new reveals from Hasbro, including the G.I. Joe Classified Series.

Article Summary Hasbro’s SDCC 2026 reveal brings the G.I. Joe Classified Series M.A.R.S. S.N.A.K.E. Battle Suit back into action.

Designed by Destro, the Cobra battle suit features heavy armor and lore tied to brainwashing captured G.I. Joe soldiers.

The 6-inch scale G.I. Joe Classified Series vehicle includes a cockpit, missiles, laser cannon, jet pack, claw, and FX.

G.I. Joe fans can preorder the M.A.R.S. S.N.A.K.E. Battle Suit on Hasbro Pulse now for $79.99 ahead of Fall 2026.

As expected, Hasbro delivered an impressive assortment of new collectibles for SDCC 2026 across its original brands, including Transformers and the G.I. Joe Classified Series. The rivalry between G.I. Joe and Cobra has always pushed the limits of military technology, and now things are getting even more intense with the reveal of a brand-new battle suit. The M.A.R.S. S.N.A.K.E. Battle Suit is a deadly weapon designed by Destro, created to provide heavy protection for Cobra's soldiers. According to G.I. Joe lore, captured Joes can even be placed inside these battle suits and brainwashed into believing they are members of Cobra.

Now, the M.A.R.S. S.N.A.K.E. Battle Suit is ready for action once again with an impressive new release for the G.I. Joe Classified Series. The suit will feature a cockpit large enough to fit a 6-inch figure inside and will include multiple points of articulation. The figure comes loaded with a wide variety of accessories, including missiles, wrist-coupling pieces, flamethrower effects, a laser cannon, a jet pack, and a power claw. This release is sure to take any Cobra collection to the next level and the M.A.R.S. S.N.A.K.E. Battle Suit is already available for preorder on Hasbro Pulse for $79.99, with a Fall 2026 release date.

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES MARS S.N.A.K.E. BATTLE SUIT

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, M.A.R.S. (Military Armaments Research Syndicate) S.N.A.K.E. (System Neutralizer-Armed Kloaking Equipment) Battle Suit comes ready for adventure. Designed by Destro and his scientists the M.A.R.S. S.N.A.K.E. is a powerful battle suit whose heavy armor plating protects Destro's troopers. When captured G.I. Joes are placed inside, its powerful sensors easily brainwash them into thinking and acting like the enemy."

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