Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: dragon ball, lego

Summon Shenron with LEGO and Their New Dragon Ball LEGO Icons Set

The world of Dragon Ball is coming to LEGO as they unveil a new Icons set that brings the legendary Shenron and Goku to brick form

Article Summary LEGO unveils Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku, a 1,764-piece LEGO Icons set bringing the Eternal Dragon to brick form.

The Dragon Ball LEGO set includes the first Kid Goku minifigure, featuring his signature hair, tail, staff, and Kintoun.

Shenron features a dramatic coiled display, posable head and claws, plus all seven Dragon Balls for anime fans to showcase.

LEGO Icons Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku launches November 4, 2026, for $179.99 as a standout collector display.

LEGO has just unveiled a brand-new icon that brings the legendary world of Dragon Ball to life. That's right, Goku and Shenron are coming to life with a brand-new, highly detailed 1,764-piece set. When fully built, Shenron will stand at 12.5 inches tall, 9.5 inches long, and 10 inches wide. In Dragon Ball, one must collect all seven Dragon Balls to summon the Eternal Dragon and have a wish granted. Kid Goku finds himself teaming up with teenager Bulma to locate these mysterious artifacts while he learns lessons about fighting, friendship, and much more.

Now, LEGO is beautifully bringing these characters to life with a brand-new set that will feature the very first Kid Goku minifigure, complete with his signature hair, tail, and staff. LEGO is sure to include a fully sculpted and articulated version of Shenron, as well as LEGO brick versions of all seven Dragon Balls. Unlike the previous LEGO Rayquaza set, this flying dragon is packed with detail and will truly dominate any Dragon Ball collection. This is one set that anime fans will not want to miss, and it is set to release on November 4, 2026, for $179.99.

LEGO Ideas – Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku

"Celebrate legendary storytelling with the LEGO® Icons Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku (11390) building set, a thoughtful gift idea for adult fans of the hugely popular anime franchise. This dynamic dragon statue, with flowing scales and sculpted claws, brings the Eternal Dragon Shenron to life in a dramatic coiled pose, rising from 7 Dragon Balls."

"Detach and reposition the Kid Goku minifigure, riding the Kintoun, and pose the dragon's head and claws to create a dynamic display for the home or office. Build this Shenron & Goku display model with confidence using the LEGO Builder app's detailed 3D instructions. Discover the inspiring range of LEGO Icons projects (sold separately) designed specifically for ages 18 and up. This set contains 1,764 pieces."

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