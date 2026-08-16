Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: invincible, Super7

Super7 Drops Exclusive Bloody Invincible Universe Battle Beast Figure

Battle Beast is back with a brand-new 7” deluxe Ultimate! exclusive figure from Super7 featuring a Colossus of Emsiu blood-splatter deco

Article Summary Invincible hype keeps growing as Battle Beast returns in a new solo comic by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley.

Super7 unveils an exclusive 7-inch Invincible Battle Beast ULTIMATES figure inspired by Battle Beast #1.

The GameStop exclusive features green Colossus of Emsiu blood splatter, 32 articulation points, and a broken sword.

Priced at $29.99, this bloody Invincible Battle Beast figure offers exclusive packaging and a unique deco.

Image Comics' Invincible has reached new heights thanks to its impressive animated adaptation on Amazon Prime. The show has revived interest in the early-2000s comic book, which ran for 144 issues. Now that interest in this legendary franchise is back, Image Comics has debuted a brand-new solo series, putting the spotlight directly on one of the most popular characters in the Invincible universe. Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley are back with another impressive Invincible spin-off comic showcasing the adventures of Thokk, the legendary lion-like alien warrior better known as Battle Beast.

This new series puts Battle Beast directly into the spotlight rather than treating him as a supporting character, and Super7 has taken notice by debuting a brand-new Ultimate! exclusive figure. Releasing as a GameStop exclusive, this new deluxe 7-inch-scale figure is inspired by the first issue of the brand-new Battle Beast comic. Unlike previous Super7 Battle Beast figures, this version features a brand-new bloodied design inspired by the Colossus of Urissu and its unique green blood. Thokk stands 7 inches tall, features 32 points of articulation, and comes with a broken broadsword accessory. This GameStop exclusive will have fewer accessories than the standard release, but it will feature brand-new card-back packaging and that exclusive green-blood deco. Fans can find this GameStop-exclusive Battle Beast figure online right now, available for $29.99.

Super7 – Battle Beast (Colossus of Emsiu Blood Splatter)

"Another alien opponent bites the dust. And this exclusive DELUXE Figure of Battle Beast wears the splatter-splashed evidence. Inspired by issue # 1 of Battle Beast from the Invincible Comic Universe, this 7", ultra-detailed action figure has 32 points of articulation for plenty of poseable possibilities. This figure also comes with a broken broadsword, and the paint detail displays a spectacular green splatter against pops of orange-colored armor. The insatiable fury with which Battle Beast finishes off the Colossus of Emsiu—biting ferociously into his arm—is captured here in a striking way."

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