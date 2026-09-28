Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: micronauts, Super7

Super7 Reveals New Micronauts ReAction+ Time Traveler (Clear) Figure

It is time to go micro once again as Super7 is back with a brand new wave of Micronauts ReAction+ with Time Traveler (Clear)

Article Summary Super7 unveils the Micronauts ReAction+ Time Traveler (Clear), a 4-inch retro figure inspired by classic Micronauts toys.

The Micronauts Time Traveler design includes 12 points of articulation, a removable gold chest plate, and silver vac-metal details.

Marvel’s Micronauts lore is highlighted, tracing Time Traveler from The Micronauts #1 to his fuller appearance in issue #11.

Super7’s clear Micronauts Time Traveler is priced at $25, with pre-orders live now and an October release date planned.

The Microverse is calling once again as Super7 debuts a brand-new wave of their Micronauts ReAction+ figures. Micronauts first debuted in Marvel Comics in 1979 with The Micronauts #1. This comic book series was created by Bill Mantlo and Michael Golden and was based on the toy line created by Mego. The first issue introduced fans to iconic characters such as Acroyear, Space Glider, and Biotron while establishing the strange and expansive Microverse. Super7 is now bringing the legendary character Time Traveler to life, a mysterious and powerful being connected to the Microverse.

Time Traveler first appeared in The Micronauts #1, although his early appearance was associated with the Enigma Force, while The Micronauts #11 featured his first fully materialized appearance. Time Traveler is now coming to life with a brand-new ReAction+ figure that stands 4 inches tall, features 12 points of articulation, and comes in a blister-card package. The figure features a removable gold chest plate and a silver metallic head, paying homage to the original Micronauts toys from years ago. Super7's Time Traveler Clear Version is priced at $25, and there is also a bundle that includes Acroyear, a special T-shirt, and a baseball cap. Be sure to pre-order the one you want, with the figures set to ship in October.

Micronauts ReAction+ Wave 06 Time Traveler (Clear)

"Clear the darkness that befalls the Microverse in times of trouble with a Time Traveler. This dream dweller materializes as a clear ReAction+ Figure, ready to serve as a benevolent guide. The Time Traveler ReAction+ Figure has a removable chest plate of gold vac metal."

"Silver vac metal details for the head render this figure faithful to the retro Micronauts toys of the past—along with 12 points of articulation for extra poseable possibilities. The 4" scale figure arrives in blistered card-back packaging, with artwork inspired by retro toys and the Micronauts comic series. Crush the forces that threaten Homeworld with a timeless addition to your collection."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!