Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Super7 Sends Donatello Into a Nightmare in TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 16

New limited-edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! figure from Super7 arrives as Nightmare Donatello

Article Summary Super7 unveils TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 16 Nightmare Donatello, inspired by the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series.

The limited-edition TMNT figure recreates Donatello’s terrifying look from “Hunted,” rooted in Leatherhead’s nightmare.

Nightmare Donatello stands 7 inches tall with 19 points of articulation, eerie sculpting, and unsettling paint details.

Super7’s exclusive TMNT Donatello includes 2 nightmare heads, a spinning bo staff, extra hands, and a $65 price tag.

Super7 is giving Donatello a terrifying transformation as they debut their latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 16 figure. Inspired by the 2003 animated series, this exclusive release brings the Turtles' frightening appearance from "Hunted" straight to collectors' shelves. The season 3 episode explored Leatherhead's trauma from Agent Bishop's cruel experiments. He now finds himself haunted by the monster he fears lives inside him, and the mutant crocodile finds no peace in his sleep, as the Turtles become menacing figures in his nightmares.

Now, Donatello gets his own limited-edition eerie figure, trading his usual tech-savvy charm for something much more unsettling. Standing 7 inches tall, Nightmare Donatello features 19 points of articulation, detailed sculpting, and creepy paint applications. Accessories include two interchangeable nightmare heads, one with his tongue sticking out, a spinning bo staff, and six interchangeable hands for different display options. Priced at $65 and limited to 1,000 pieces, this Super7 exclusive is a fun and sinister addition that will surely haunt your TMNT collection.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nightmare Turtles) Donatello

"A shell-shockingly vivid fever dream materializes as an exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle ULTIMATES! Figure. Donatello is here in nightmare form. Inspired by "Hunted" (season 3, episode 8) from the 2003 animated series, this 7" scale figure with 19 points of articulation is intricately sculpted. Scarily accurate paint details render this figure eerily reminiscent of Leatherhead's nightmare."

"Leatherhead the crocodile endured terrible torture at the hands of Agent Bishop, who made his temper worse. At night, he's haunted by the monster that lives within himself, even in his sleep, and the Turtles rise up against him in menacing form. Re-create this fan-favorite scene with a Donatello ULTIMATES! Figure, which comes with 2 nightmare head accessories (one with a tongue sticking out), a spinning bo staff accessory, and multiple interchangeable hands. Complete your TMNT ULTIMATES! collection with something totally awesome."

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